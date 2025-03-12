"I said 'Your karma going to come back'" - Natasha Cloud reveals fallout with Phoenix Mercury GM post Connecticut Sun trade

Former Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud shared that she had a fallout with Phoenix Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren following the trade that sent her to the Connecticut Sun this offseason.

Ad

Cloud shared her comments on Tuesday's "The OGs," hosted by former NBA champions Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. The 33-year-old Cloud said she understands basketball's business side, but she requested the Mercury to inform her before any deal.

"If you're gonna trade me, just communicate with me," Cloud said (Timestamp: 37:16). "Don't just send me anywhere like, allow me to route myself where I want to."

Ad

Trending

However, Cloud discovered she was shipped when an assistant coach sent her a parting message. The 5-foot-10 point guard told Haslem and Miller about the conversation with Phoenix's GM.

"He going to say, 'we gotta trade talent to get talent." I said, 'f**k you,'" Cloud added (Timestamp: 38:26). "I said, 'your karma going to come back in every which way.'"

Ad

Ad

Cloud also shared that she was doing marketing content for the franchise a few days before getting traded on Jan. 28. She also shared a video of the Mercury's new facilities.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also added that while playing for Phantom BC in Unrivaled, she tried to recruit WNBA All-Stars to the Mercury without knowing she was on the trading block.

Cloud was part of a four-team trade between the Mercury, the Sun, the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever. She landed in Connecticut along with Rebecca Allen, Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The deal involved several players, including Satou Sabally, Allysa Thomas, DiJonai Carrington and Sophie Cunningham, among others.

Ad

Natasha Cloud has hinted at her discontent with the trade

ESPN's Alexa Philippou broke the multi-team trade on X on Jan. 28. Following the announcement, a fan shared a screenshot of a tweet liked by Natasha Cloud.

The post indicated that Cloud was "so happy" with the Phoenix Mercury, but the franchise did her "dirty."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Natasha Cloud signed with the Mercury in the 2024 offseason after spending eight seasons with the Washington Mystics. She had a successful one-year stint in Phoenix, as she was named to the WNBA All-Defensive second team.

Washington selected Cloud with the 15th pick in the 2015 draft. She was key in delivering the Mytics' first title in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback