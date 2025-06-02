“I see how it is” - A’ja Wilson takes offence after no foul calls on first day of “Pride Month”

On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was seen taking offence after no fouls were called on her during the first day of "Pride Month." The Aces traveled north to face the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena, where Wilson led her team to a five-point victory. However, she was not pleased with the officiating, joking that she felt marginalized during Pride Month.

The Center expressed her thoughts on the lack of fouls being called during the game, as she posted a short note on Threads.

"First day of pride & I get no foul calls… ok W ok I see how it’s gonna beeeeee 😂" she wrote.

Taking offence at the no-fouls called, Wilson jokingly insinuated that she was marginalized on the first day of Pride Month. The Aces icon is reportedly dating Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, with the duo sharing a very low-key romance. Their relationship was first brought to light before the Paris Olympics, as they were spotted together before games.

However, Wilson did subtly hint at them dating during the NBA All-Star weekend in February. She made it all the more clear when she mentioned Adebayo during her jersey retirement speech in South Carolina.

Despite her taking offence to the lack of foul calls on the first day of Pride Month, Wilson led her team to victory with a strong performance. She recorded 19 points and 7 rebounds, as the Aces beat the Storm by a score of 75-70. The win took their record to 4-2 for the season, as they leapfrogged the Seattle team to clinch fifth place.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces get their payback against the Seattle Storm despite her "not feeling the best."

The Las Vegas Aces avenged their loss to the Seattle Storm from May 25 with a five-point victory last night. The Storm beat the Aces by 20 points in Seattle in their last game, but were unable to repeat the result during the Commissioner's Cup game on Sunday.

Wilson led her team from the front, but explained how she was "not feeling the best" before the game, during the post-game press conference.

"I didn't have energy this morning. Not feeling the best, but my teammates really helped me to kind of get the juices to go ... This was a bounce back game for us, everyone saw our showing in Seattle, that wasn't us, so I knew coming into this game that we needed to set the tone," she expressed.

Wilson, who led the scoring on the night, received help from all around her, as Jewel Lloyd, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all recorded double digits in points.

