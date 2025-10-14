  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "I stand with Zohran Mamdani": Natasha Cloud delivers passionate speech in support of New York's Democratic mayoral candidate

"I stand with Zohran Mamdani": Natasha Cloud delivers passionate speech in support of New York's Democratic mayoral candidate

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:30 GMT
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Rally Ahead Of Nov. Election - Source: Getty
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Rally Ahead Of Nov. Election - Source: Getty

Natasha Cloud, aside from being a star guard in the WNBA, has frequently made headlines for her take on the country's political developments. She made waves on social media once again, this time for her powerful speech at Zohran Mamdani’s rally in New York City on Monday.

Ad

Cloud joined a lineup of supporters endorsing Mamdani’s run for New York mayor. Speaking to a large crowd, she praised the Democratic candidate’s leadership and spoke about how his values could bring meaningful change to New Yorkers.

“I refuse to accept a world where people are punished for seeking safety or silenced for speaking the truth,” Cloud began her statement. “I refuse a system that values profit over people and power over love. And that is why I am so very proud to tell you that I stand with Zohran Mamdani.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Zohran has shown us, he has shown us what true leadership looks like when it is grounded in courage and compassion.”
Ad

Before wrapping up her speech, Cloud reminded the audience that Mamdani has always been dedicated to standing up for his community and treating everyone equally.

“Zohran stands with the working class, with the everyday people who truly make this city move,” Cloud added. “And when people in power tell us to stay quiet or to wait our turn or to accept the world as it is, Zohran reminds us that we, the people, have the power to change it. He truly understands that love and justice are not opposites, they are one in the same. That's the leadership we need, that is the future that we and your children deserve.”
Ad

Although Cloud is from Pennsylvania and can’t vote in the New York mayoral election, her words carry real weight. Since joining the Liberty for the 2025 season, she has quickly become a fan favorite and a strong presence in the city.

In her first year with the Liberty, Natasha Cloud served as the starting point guard and was the only player to appear in 41 regular-season games. During that stretch, she averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Ad

Natasha Cloud defended Zohran Mamdani from Donald Trump

In early July, President Donald Trump harshly criticized Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “lunatic” and mocking his voice and appearance. Natasha Cloud felt the need to speak up against remarks that she viewed as unnecessary.

“It's reckless of our president. It's reckless of this admination, but it's also exciting for us as the people,” Cloud said.

Natasha Cloud's reaction was a clear sign of support for Zohran Mamdani. However, Cloud has been endorsing Mamdani to lead New York as mayor well before the incident with the president.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Advait Jajodia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications