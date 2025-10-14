"I stand with Zohran Mamdani": Natasha Cloud delivers passionate speech in support of New York's Democratic mayoral candidate

Natasha Cloud, aside from being a star guard in the WNBA, has frequently made headlines for her take on the country's political developments. She made waves on social media once again, this time for her powerful speech at Zohran Mamdani’s rally in New York City on Monday.Cloud joined a lineup of supporters endorsing Mamdani’s run for New York mayor. Speaking to a large crowd, she praised the Democratic candidate’s leadership and spoke about how his values could bring meaningful change to New Yorkers.“I refuse to accept a world where people are punished for seeking safety or silenced for speaking the truth,” Cloud began her statement. “I refuse a system that values profit over people and power over love. And that is why I am so very proud to tell you that I stand with Zohran Mamdani.”“Zohran has shown us, he has shown us what true leadership looks like when it is grounded in courage and compassion.”Before wrapping up her speech, Cloud reminded the audience that Mamdani has always been dedicated to standing up for his community and treating everyone equally.“Zohran stands with the working class, with the everyday people who truly make this city move,” Cloud added. “And when people in power tell us to stay quiet or to wait our turn or to accept the world as it is, Zohran reminds us that we, the people, have the power to change it. He truly understands that love and justice are not opposites, they are one in the same. That's the leadership we need, that is the future that we and your children deserve.”Although Cloud is from Pennsylvania and can’t vote in the New York mayoral election, her words carry real weight. Since joining the Liberty for the 2025 season, she has quickly become a fan favorite and a strong presence in the city.In her first year with the Liberty, Natasha Cloud served as the starting point guard and was the only player to appear in 41 regular-season games. During that stretch, she averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.Natasha Cloud defended Zohran Mamdani from Donald TrumpIn early July, President Donald Trump harshly criticized Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “lunatic” and mocking his voice and appearance. Natasha Cloud felt the need to speak up against remarks that she viewed as unnecessary.“It's reckless of our president. It's reckless of this admination, but it's also exciting for us as the people,” Cloud said.Natasha Cloud's reaction was a clear sign of support for Zohran Mamdani. However, Cloud has been endorsing Mamdani to lead New York as mayor well before the incident with the president.