“I was super sick”: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus makes emotional confession on hiding pregnancy and Becky Hammon & co's support

Like most WNBA players, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus spent her offseason competing professionally overseas. This is something she's done numerous times before, but this time, things were completely different.

Following a four-year run with the Atlanta Dream, Parker-Tyus decided to sign with the Las Vegas Aces in free agency. However, her debut for her new team is going to be a bit delayed. During a recent interview, the former All-Star opened up on how she is pregnant with her second child.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had a feeling she was expecting but went to great lengths to keep a secret as long as she could.

“I was super sick. Throwing up and having to hide it because I didn’t want anyone to hear me and know that I was pregnant,” Parker-Tyus said.

Later on in the interview, Parker-Tyus reflected on how understanding the Aces and head coach Beck Hammon has been since she gave the news.

“But early on in the conversation that I had with (Aces president Nikki Fargas) and (coach Becky Hammon), I was very honest and up front. It was a hard conversation to have, but it was so fulfilling because their response and reaction was just so surprising. I had a serious feeling of relief when they were really understanding and figured out how to get it done.”

Parker-Tyus, a 6-foot-4 forward, is coming off a 2024 campaign with the Dream where she averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Due to her pregnancy, the 32-year-old is expected to miss at least the first three months of the season.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is focused on returning to the Las Vegas Aces this season

In most cases, maternity leave could leave a player sidelined for an entire season. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is hoping that isn't the case for her, as she plans on suiting up in the 2025 campaign.

Because of how accommodating the Las Vegas Aces have been for her, Parker-Tyus wants to return the favor by being in action this year.

“I’m determined to return late in the season,” said the 32-year-old Parker-Tyus, who is on a one-year, nonguaranteed training camp contract. “(The Aces) have gone above and beyond to show their support.”

After falling short of a three-peat last season, the Aces are poised to return to contention in 2025. If Cheyenne Parker-Tyus has it her way, she'll be aiding them on their quest to secure another WNBA championship.

Along with signing players like Parker-Tyus, Vegas went through various changes to shake up the roster. Their biggest swing was trading Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks in a multi-team deal that landed them Jewell Loyd.

Seeing that players have been able to return months after giving birth, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Parker-Tyus is able to do it for the Aces.

