"I think women's sport is having a moment": Serena Williams says she has interest in owning WNBA team

This week, the WNBA is going to user in an array of promising young talent in the 2024 draft. As the league continues to generate more popularity, one famous athlete mentioned her desire to possibly own a team in the future.

During a recent interview with CNN, Serena Williams discussed multiple topics. Among the things brought up was her growing desire to buy a WNBA franchise.

"I think women's sport is having a moment that it should have always had," Williams said. "I think with the right market I would definitely be super interested in [buying a team]."

Aside from her extremely successful tennis career, Williams has exceled in the world of business as well. This talk of buying a women's basketball team stems from her current ownership of two sports franchises. She is part owner of the soccer team Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Golf Club.

Who are some current celebrities who hold ownership in WNBA teams?

In some cases, WNBA teams are owned by the owners of the NBA team in that city. This is the case for Herb Simpson (Pacers, Fever), Glen Taylor (Timberwolves, Lynx), Joe Tsai (Brooklyn Nets, Liberty) and Mat Ishbia (Suns, Mercury).

While these are a handful of majority owners, there are some big names who own small stakes of women's teams. Among the most notable is LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson. His long list of sports ownership includes owning a piece of the LA Sparks.

One of the more recent stars to buy stake in the league is Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade. In July of 2023, he joined the ownership group of the Chicago Sky. It's worth mentioning that Chicago is Wade's hometown. The Miami Heat legend is also a part-owner in the NBA, as he has stake in the Utah Jazz.

Rounding out the list of big-name owners is legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Around the time Wade bought ownership in the Sky, Brady joined the ownership group of the Las Vegas Aces. The timing could not have been better for him, as the Aces are the regining champions and will aim for a three-peat in 2024.

Based on her recent comments, Serena Williams could be the next celebrity to buy into the growing WNBA. Now would be the time to do so, as the league is gearing up for a rise in popularity. The 2024 class is loaded with big names headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

