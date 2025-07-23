"I thought we were going to be a lottery team" - $2.3 B owner Joe Lacob amused by Valkyries immediate success with eye on championship down the line

Just passed the halfway point in the WNBA season, the Golden State Valkyries have been one of the league's biggest success stories. As they continue to turn heads, owner Joe Lacob touched on his initial expectations heading into the year.

Ad

Typically, an expansion team struggles out of the gate as they try to find their footing. However, that has not been the case for the Valkyries. They continue to stockpile wins and are knocking on the door of being a playoff team. Coming out of the All-Star break, Golden State sits in ninth place with a 10-12 record.

One person who has been incredibly pleased with how the Golden State Valkyries have performed is Lacob. When the $2.3 billion owner (per Forbes) first landed the franchise, he began looking with a long-term view. During an interview with ESPN, Lacob was candid about what little expectations he set for the Valkyries in year one.

Ad

Trending

"The goal is to win a championship in five years," Lacob said. "I thought we were going to be a lottery team next year."

Following their strong start, the new team will look to keep their momentum rolling in hopes of securing a playoff spot in their first season.

Golden State Valkyries All-Star opens up on team's early success

Joe Lacob is not the only member of the Golden State Valkyries who is impressed with how things have played out this season. One of the roster's biggest standouts also gave their thoughts on the team's strong starts.

Ad

Following stints with the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty, Kayla Thornton was selected by the Valkyries. Given her vast playoff and championship experience, she was seen as someone who could be a leader in the locker room for the new squad.

Along with bringing experience, Thornton has emerged as a key contributor for Golden State. She is putting up some of the best numbers of her career, resulting in her first All-Star nomination. This season, Thornton is averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Ad

While talking about the Golden State Valkyries' success thus far, Thornton cited how quickly the group has been able to mesh.

"I think we have surpassed what we set out for," Thornton said. "I thought it was going to take us a little more time to get to know each other, to get to know the system."

"The fact that we just go out there and play with joy, we play selfless. It makes the game much easier."

With play getting ready to ramp back up, Thornton is tasked with helping Golden State end their first year in the WNBA on a positive note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More