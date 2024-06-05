"I tried to get an explanation, I did not": Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon reacts to Angel Reese's ejection against Liberty

The Chicago Sky trailed 82-71 with 2:31 left in the game when Angel Reese was tossed out of the game. WNBA referee Charles Watson called a reach-in foul on Reese, her fifth before he gave her back-to-back technical fouls for an automatic ejection. The home fans and even the play-by-play commentators were stunned by what had happened.

After the foul was called against her, Reese waved off the said referee, which earned the first technical foul. She reportedly said “That’s bulls**t” as she walked away, a comment that likely caused the second technical foul and ejection.

After the game, Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon had this to say about the incident:

"I tried to get an explanation, I did not. I don't know to this moment what has happened."

Weatherspoon should get the answers to her questions after her press conference. Somebody from the WNBA will likely give her the details of Angel Reese’s controversial ejection.

“Chi Barbie” played 24 minutes and had a 13-point, 10-rebound and one-assist night. She was going after offensive rebounds, totaling five for the night. It was her attempt to get one over Jonquel Jones that resulted in her fifth personal foul.

Sabrina Ionescu in disbelief at Angel Reese’s ejection

Sabrina Ionescu, along with Breanna Stewart, were the biggest headaches Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky had trouble solving. The two were particularly deadly effective in the fourth quarter, scoring six points each to outdo Chicago’s nine-point total.

Ionescu was reportedly perplexed with the way Reese’s night ended. She was reportedly heard saying during the game:

“She got two techs just for saying ‘that’s bulls**t?”

Many of the fans inside Chicago’s Wintrust Arena likely had the same reaction as Ionescu. For them, the ejection was quite weak considering what she said wasn’t overly harsh. Reese’s teammate Chennedy Carter wasn’t even tossed out for shoulder-checking Caitlin Clark a few nights ago.

Angel Reese’s ejection was the final nail in the Sky’s coffin. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton made one of two free throws to make it 83-71. Isabelle Harrison responded with a layup before Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu delivered the finishing touches.

Stewart’s jumper and Ionecu’s 26-footer settled the New York Liberty’s 88-75 victory. Despite the win, New York’s sharpshooting guard couldn’t believe Reese had a premature ending to her night.

