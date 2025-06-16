“I wouldn't use that type of language”: Brittney Griner sets record straight on mega-viral Caitlin Clark racial slur accusation

Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner has set the record straight on the viral clip where she seemingly called Caitlin Clark a “f***ing white girl.” The Dream took on the Indiana Fever on May 23, losing 81-76. Griner spent 25 minutes on the floor, recording five points and seven rebounds before fouling out of the game.
A clip from that game, which seemingly shows her making a race-related remark towards Clark, went viral all over social media.
Outkick reporter Dan Zaksheske caught up with Griner on June 15 and asked her if she might have made a racial remark towards the Fever star. The Dream star denied making any such comments:
“No, would never say that. Like, there’s no place for that in the league.”
Zaksheske confirmed with her that, despite not remembering what she said, she is sure that no racist remarks were made. Brittney Griner doubled down, saying:
“I know it wasn’t that because I wouldn’t use that type of language.”
Brittney Griner is in her 13th season in the WNBA. So far, she has made nine appearances for the Atlanta Dream, averaging 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. While she has struggled to find her form, the Atlanta Dream are doing well and hold the third seed in the standings (8-3).
The team is on a three-game winning streak, defeating the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics.
Brittney Griner received a major honor ahead of the Dream vs. Sky game on Friday
During the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Brittney Griner helped Team USA defeat France, 67-66, in the championship game and brought home the gold. On Friday, she was honored during the Dream-Sky game as Team USA presented her with a championship ring for her stellar play in the Olympics.
Along with being a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Griner has many other achievements to show for in her stellar career. She has been named to six All-WNBA teams and seven WNBA All-Defensive teams. Griner has also won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice, in 2015 and 2014. She also won a WNBA Championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014.
Griner and Co. will return to the court to take on the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center on Tuesday.