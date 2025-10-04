  • home icon
  "I've 2 kids who are devastated by these comments" - Cathy Engelbert shows vulnerability while addressing claims of undermining players' role in WNBA

"I've 2 kids who are devastated by these comments" - Cathy Engelbert shows vulnerability while addressing claims of undermining players’ role in WNBA

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 04, 2025 00:04 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Cathy Engelbert shows vulnerability while addressing claims of undermining players’ role in WNBA (Image source: Getty)

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke to the media for the first time since Napheesa Collier expressed criticisms of the league. Earlier this week, Collier said the WNBA has the "worst leadership in the world" and blasted Engelbert for lacking "accountability."

On Friday, Engelbert faced the media ahead of Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena.

ESPN's Malika Andrews asked about the conversation that Engelbert had with Collier, wherein the WNBA commissioner allegedly said that the "players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them."

"There's a lot of inaccuracy out there through social media and all these reporting," Engelbert said. "I think what's most helpful is to focus on I have been in touch with Napheesa. ... So I think, obviously, a lot of reporting, a lot of inaccuracy about what I said or about what I didn't say. And I will tell you, I highly respect the players.
"There's a lot of emotion and passion going on right now, 'cause we're in collective bargaining, we're in the WNBA Finals. ... I mean, just obviously disheartened, I'm a human, too. I have a family, I have two kids who are devastated by these comments, and so all I'll say is just it's obviously been a tough week. I just think there's a lot of inaccuracy out there."
In her statement on Tuesday, Collier also recalled a conversation with Engelbert about Caitlin Clark and other young stars not earning enough despite bringing in massive revenues.

Engelbert allegedly said that the Indiana Fever star "should be grateful" to her and to the league for providing the platform, and not the other way around.

Cathy Engelbert vows 'to do better' amid criticisms

During her press conference on Friday, Cathy Engelbert addressed Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's remarks directly.

The WNBA commissioner doubled down on her statement released on Tuesday that Collier's comments were "disheartening." Engelbert also addressed the WNBA brass not doing enough for its players.

"I was disheartened to hear that some players feel the league, and me personally, do not care about them or listen to them," Engelbert said. "And if the players in the W do not feel appreciated and valued by the league, then we have to do better, and I have to do better.
"We know how great these players are, on and off the court, how much they mean to our league, our fans and our communities. If they don't feel that, I will do everything I can to change that."

Many players have rallied behind Collier, and some fans and pundits have started clamoring for change in the WNBA's leadership.

