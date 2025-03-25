"I've never been so gassed" - Cameron Brink gets brutally honest about battling through ACL rehab

Cameron Brink's rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks did not go as planned after being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Stanford product only lasted 15 games in the league before going down with an ACL injury in a 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun last June.

Ad

However, as Brink attempts to get back to peak form for her second season in the WNBA, she has had to face challenges amid her recovery.

As she enters month eight since her injury, Brink discussed how difficult her ACL rehab has been on her podcast Straight to Cam with Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee on Monday. (Start at 6:22)

"It's flown by, honestly. It feels like a whirlwind," Brink said. "Now I feel like people don't talk about it as much, this is the hardest part for me because I'm just finally starting to do the jumping, the running, the cutting, slightly."

Ad

Trending

Brink recounted her difficulty doing a workout where she ran for four minutes on and one minute off, as well as other challenges.

"I've never been so gassed in my life. I'm not an athlete right now and the same thing with shooting. I'm not making shots," Brink said. "I feel like I'm just having to relearn everything so anyone going through an injury whether that's ACL, Achilles, anything just know that towards the end give yourself grace as you did in the beginning."

Ad

Ad

In Brink's short experience in the WNBA, she demonstrated that she could make a defensive impact right away. Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. In comparison, during her four seasons in college, she averaged 14 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

Cameron Brink on how trainers "keep it fresh" during recovery process

Amid the challenges she's faced, Cameron Brink credits her trainers for helping her along her recovery journey. She shared one such way they've helped make her rehab more bearable. (Start at 8:32)

Ad

"My trainers do a really good job of changing my environment, keeping it fresh. So the other day, I did a pool workout, which was really fun and I was just like swimming around. I felt like a child, like just splashing around in the pool. It's really fun to just keep it light and not so serious and change up your scenery."

Ad

It remains to be seen when Cameron Brink will be back on the court. When she does, she will get to play with Kelsey Plum after the Sparks made a blockbuster trade to acquire the two-time WNBA champion from the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sparks will play a franchise-record 23 nationally televised games this season, so fans will potentially get plenty of opportunities to watch the Brink-Plum duo in action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback