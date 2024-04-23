"I walked through fire for that man": WNBA champion Kelsey Plum shares cryptic message insinuating breakup with Darren Waller

Last year, WNBA star Kelsey Plum married NFL tight end Darren Waller. Just weeks after the two celebrated their first anniversary, things seem to be coming to an end.

On Tuesday afternoon, Plum posted a photo on social media that has many speculating on a breakup. The Las Vegas Aces guard wants to keep things private for now, but her words make it clear that a split with Waller is on the way.

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man," Plum posted. "But now I see it's time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends.

One day I'll share my story, today is not that day."

Kelsey Plum and Waller met while the latter was playing in Vegas for the Raiders. In March 2023, the two pro athletes decided to tie the knot.

Since being drafted first overall in 2017, Plum has become one of the most notable figures in women's basketball. After spending one season with the San Antonio Stars, Plum joined the Aces in 2018.

During her time with Vegas, Plum has been named to two All-Star teams and won two championships. She also received All-Star Game MVP honors in 2022. Plum is coming off a 2023 campaign, where she averaged 18.7 points and 4.5 assists.

There's no exact timeline of when Plum and Waller started dating, but he was commonly seen at Aces games. By 2022, it was evident that the two athletes were together.

Darren Waller social media post adds to Kelsey Plum breakup rumors

Kelsey Plum's online activity is not the only reason people are speculating that the couple is splitting up. Waller's latest post on Instagram also gives the impression that he and the WNBA star are going their separate ways.

The NFL tight end posted a series of photos of him away on a trip. There are photos of him on a hiking trail and a beach. The post also includes snippets of what looks like quotes from a self help book. Waller's caption for this series of photos is what is fueling the breakup speculation.

"Peace of mind is not a destination to reach," Waller wrote. "It's a state of mind to embrace."

Waller, 31, has been in the NFL since 2015. The one-time Pro-Bowler has had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders and the New York Giants. In 86 career games, Waller has over 4,000 yards and caught 20 touchdowns.