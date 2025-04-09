“I want to be legendary”: A'ja Wilson refuses to settle for ‘good’ in bold message ahead of new WNBA season

A'ja Wilson has been the best female basketball player on the planet for the last few years. She is the reigning WNBA MVP and won the prestigious honor for the third time in her career during the 2024 season. However, she is still hungry for more and displayed her concrete resolve during the Final Four weekend.

On Wednesday, the Boardroom shared an Instagram post reporting on the Las Vegas Aces Center's resolve. They revealed that Wilson joined them and Chase during the Final Four weekend to host an exclusive dinner at SiX Tampa.

During her time with the Boardroom, A'ja Wilson shed light on her aspirations related to the future of her career.

"I don't want to just be good... Good is cool, but I want to be great. I want to be legendary," Wilson said.

The Aces star appeared firm in her resolve ahead of the new WNBA season. Las Vegas (27-13) had a great run last season, but the end of their run was more disappointing than encouraging, given that they were the defending champions and were trying to create history by becoming the only team in WNBA history with a three-peat.

The Aces won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. However, they failed to get past the eventual champions, the NY Liberty, in the semi-finals. However, A'ja Wilson looks more determined than ever before, and the new season could see the Aces hop back and get back the championship they deeply desired last season.

A'ja Wilson shares honest thoughts on her player legacy

The private dinner hosted by A'ja Wilson, Chase and the Boardroom included some big-name guests like ESPN's Monica McNutt, Jewell Loyd, Allisha Gray and a few executives from Nike and other organizations. During the dinner, Wilson sat down with Sydney Colson and had a chat about the growth of women's basketball, long-term investments and more.

During one segment of her chat, the Aces star shared her thoughts on her legacy as a player.

"I would always say the Hall of Famers, the legends of our game, they laid the foundation down for us to be able to reap from the benefits and the seeds that they planted," Wilson said (per Sporting News). "Now it's on us to plant those seeds for the next generation to grow."

The Aces star averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. During the offseason, she decided to focus on her business ventures and the promotion of her Nike sneakers A'One instead of joining her peers at the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled.

