"I don't want to make everything about me": Paige Bueckers explains why it's a huge deal to use her platform for Black women and racial justice

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers has largely stayed off the radar, unlike previous WNBA No. 1 picks. On Friday, she talked about using her position to advocate for black women and fight racial justice.
Bueckers acknowledged the media's role in promoting women's basketball, but cautioned against excessive self-focus. Instead, she prioritized sharing the spotlight and giving credit to her teammates, coaches, family and faith community.
“That's just been a huge thing for me because that's what I am and what I want to do,” Bueckers said, via the “NILOSOPHY” podcast. “I don't want to make everything about me. I feel like that's the easy thing to do. Everybody has their own way of doing things but I didn't get here by myself.”
The former UConn star has been a vocal advocate for greater representation and recognition of Black women in sports. During her ESPY Awards speech in 2021, she drew attention to the lack of media coverage for them.
She has done well for herself since making her WNBA debut. She is averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists; however, her team is struggling.
Paige Bueckers believes Caitlin Clark faces unfair criticism
Ahead of the Wings game against the Indiana Fever, Paige Bueckers spoke to the media. She asserted that Caitlin Clark is facing a lot of expectations, but noted that the former Iowa star has handled it well.
"She handles it with grace," Bueckers said on Thursday. "The pressure that she is put on every single night to perform at the level that she does is inhumane really.
"To expect people to be perfect every night and not have off games or off nights. If she doesn't go 8-for-10 from three, people are questioning things. It's unfair to have to deal with that but I'm sure she has a great team around her and great people to help her."
In her rookie season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 40 games for the Fever and won the Rookie of the Year award. This season, she is averaging 18.2 ppg, 8.9 apg and 5.0 rpg.
Dallas and Indiana will clash on Friday in Texas. The Wings enter the matchup with a 4-12 record, while the Fever are 7-8 after losing to the LA Sparks 85-75 on Thursday.