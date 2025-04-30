"I have no words": Saniya Rivers left heartbroken after suffering devastating loss of her mom 

Saniya Rivers' life changed a few weeks ago when her dreams of making it to the league were realized when she was selected as the eighth pick by the Connecticut Sun in the 2025 WNBA draft.

However, her world was forever altered following the news on Wednesday that her mother, Dee, had died. Rivers posted on her Instagram story about the tragic moment, expressing the weight of the moment.

"I have no words for how I feel rn, I love you so much mom. May you rest in peace," Rivers posted.

Saniya Rivers posted a photo of her and her mother, Dee.

She also followed up the initial post with a TikTok of her and her mother dancing to a song from Ne-Yo called Because of You back in 2022.

"Watch over me monk," Rivers captioned the video.

The cause of death for Rivers' mother has not been disclosed. The two shared a deep bond as her mother had been a strong supporter in Rivers' basketball journey throughout her time at NC State and now as Rivers entered the WNBA.

After being selected by the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA draft, the first thing Rivers did was give thanks to her parents and express her gratitude for them.

"I love y'all from the bottom of my heart. May not have come from a family of riches, but I came from a family of love. Just the fact that they're here supporting me, they're all in the stands, it just means the world to me. They savcrificed a lot to get me here, I more than grateful," Rivers said.

Following this heartbreaking news, fans and friends have poured onto social media to express their condolences to Rivers.

Fans react to the sad news of the passing of Saniya Rivers' mother

Fans, friends and former teammates have taken to social media to give their love and support to Saniya Rivers during the difficult time in her life.

"My heart goes out to my Wolfpack sister Saniya Rivers during this incredibly tough time. Just drafted by the Connecticut Sun, yet facing such deep loss. Sending you my deepest condolences," former WNBA Chasity Melvin said.

"First Amoore, and now Saniya Rivers just posted on IG that her mom passed away. Keep them in yall prayers," one fan said.

"sending positive thoughts to Georgia Amoore and Saniya Rivers… different situations but this is not how you want training camp and their respective W careers to start," a fan commented.

Some fans used the moment to remind people to be kind and to remember how the Rivers family was always in the gym at the NC State games.

"Prayers up to Saniya Rivers and her family as well, who recently lost a mother a lot of sad news circulating today. be kind and spread love never know what people are going through," a fan wrote.

"This is so heartbreaking. Former NC State guard and Connecticut Sun first-round pick Saniya Rivers announced the passing of her mother, Dee, on Instagram.The River’s family was a constant presence inside Reynolds Coliseum during Rivers’ career in Raleigh," Pack Pride editor Cory Smith wrote.

"Saniya Rivers losing her mom during her rookie year is truly heartbreaking. She’s going through so much during such a big moment in her life," one fan said.

The passing of her mother will surely be a difficult moment for Saniya Rivers to deal with as she also attempts to make an impact on the Connecticut Sun roster in training camp.

