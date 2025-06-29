"If anybody want to race, let me know": Paige Bueckers' replacement publicly challenges WNBA players with bold statement after big game

Paige Bueckers was sidelined on Saturday due to a right knee injury, missing the Dallas Wings' 79–71 victory over the Washington Mystics. In her absence, fellow rookie JJ Quinerly stepped into the starting lineup for the first time and made the most of the opportunity.

Ad

Quinerly delivered a standout performance, playing a pivotal role in helping the Wings secure their fourth win in six games. The former West Virginia standout posted career highs in both points and rebounds, while also tying her personal best in assists.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following her breakout game, the No. 27 overall pick didn’t hold back. Quinerly confidently highlighted her speed and threw down a challenge to the rest of the WNBA, inviting anyone to race her if they thought they could keep up.

"I know I am (the fastest person in the WNBA), If anybody want to race, let me know…I am kind of small so I have that advantage for sure," Quinerly said.

Ad

JJ Quinerly came out firing from the opening tip, seizing her first career start with confidence and energy. She wasted no time showcasing her talent, finishing the night with 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting an efficient 4-for-6 from the field, including 1-for-1 from deep. Quinerly gave herself a “B-” grade solely because she had five turnovers on the night.

JJ Quinerly reveals message from Paige Bueckers

JJ Quinerly shared a meaningful interaction she had with her star teammate Paige Bueckers, revealing the words of encouragement she received from the fellow rookie. Speaking to reporters, Quinerly highlighted how Bueckers and other teammates are constantly uplifting her, creating a positive and supportive atmosphere that keeps the team’s energy high.

Ad

"She (Bueckers) just said I had a good game," Quinerly said. "They always hyping me up, or hyping us up in general. So it was all good vibes all around."

Joey Mistretta @JoeyMistretta_ LINK JJ Quinerly on what Paige Bueckers told her after the win: "She just said I had a good game. They always hyping me up, or hyping us up in general. So it was all good vibes all around."

Meanwhile, Quinerly is expected to return to her bench role as Bueckers isn’t anticipated to miss extended time. Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes clarified that Bueckers' absence on Saturday was primarily precautionary. Once the former UConn star is back in action, Quinerly will likely resume her role coming off the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More