"If Caitlin Clark put up those numbers she would not be a second team"- WNBA fans react as Angel Reese’s Unrivaled success gets Chicago Sky feature

On Thursday, Angel Reese earned a berth in Unrivaled’s inaugural Second Team. She was voted into the group by fellow players, coaches, and selected members of sportswriters and broadcasters. Reese joined Skylar Diggins-Smith and Rhyne Howard in the selection.

Fans promptly reacted to a post by the Chicago Sky praising their All-Star forward:

“Trust if Kaitlyn Clark put up those numbers she would not be a second team. They'd find a way to have her on first team but look at Reese's numbers first and all numbers really”

One fan said:

“1st in turnovers per game

“2nd in fouls committed

“17th out of 39 players in scoring.

“Shot just 45% from the field.”

Another fan added:

“Lonely at the top” of what? The bricklayers union??

@DustyBottom04 continued:

“At the top? Didn’t even make first team…”

@no9icasso reacted:

"All these firsts and she’s on the second team?"

The Chitown Barbie averaged 13.1 points, a league-leading 12.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. She helped Rose BC to an 8-6 record for the No. 2 seed in the Unrivaled playoffs. The Chicago Sky star had eight double-doubles, including a monster 22-point and 21-rebound performance on Feb. 21 against the Lunar Owls, the top-seeded playoff team.

Presumptive MVP winner Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, and Kyla McBride make up the First Team. The voters could not put Angel Reese over any of the three who impressed based on their numbers, impact and leadership.

Angel Reese’s inaugural Unrivaled playoff appearance is in doubt

Angel Reese left halfway through the third quarter in Rose BC’s dominant 74-46 win over Vinyl BC on Monday. She exited the floor holding the same wrist that caused her to end her WNBA rookie season in September. Unrivaled’s leading rebounder might not get the green light to play on Sunday in the playoffs against Laces BC.

Rose coach Nola Henry told reporters about the status of her players ahead of the playoffs:

“I have no updates on any injuries, guys, unfortunately.”

Beating a Laces side led by Kayla McBride and Alyssa Thomas will be an uphill task if Angel Reese can’t play because of injury.

