"If it's hairy don't worry about it" - Antonio Brown quashes beef with Caitlin Clark with slick remark

Antonio Brown seems to have grown a Jekyll and Hyde persona when it comes to Caitlin Clark. Since early this year, when Clark had another historic season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the former NFL star had been bashing her. A handful of Brown’s comments were so sexually loaded that many were wondering if his X, formerly Twitter, account had been hacked.

Back in April, he was ripped on social media for this explosive tweet:

“Caitlin Clark looks like she keep it hairy.”

It wasn’t the first time Brown made some rude comments about Clark’s appearance. In February, when Clark became the all-time leading scorer in women’s college hoops, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star couldn’t resist tweeting:

“B**ch look like Mel Gibson”

On Tuesday, Antonio Brown appeared on Jason Whitlock’s show for an interview. One of the biggest topics in their discussion was his beef with Clark. Whitlock asked him to take off his sunglasses and address the Indiana Fever guard directly.

Brown agreed and said:

“Caitlin Clark, we love you, there’s no drama here. I’m excited about what you are gonna do for women’s basketball. You’re an amazing player. I love to watch your game. You bring a lot of excitement and energy. Never mind CTESPN. We’d love to have you and talk and express what you’re dealing with.

“I have a daughter that look up to you, look up to every game you guys are doing, so shout out to you Caitlin Clark. And if it’s hairy, don’t worry about it.”

Jason Whitlock could only sigh and shake his head after Antonio Brown’s last words before ending it with a sly laugh. The former star wide receiver started, surprisingly, on the right foot and almost capped it off greatly with her daughter idolizing Clark. He just had to ruin it by his last comment which made his sincerity in the beginning look like a farce.

Antonio Brown attended Caitlin Clark’s preseason debut in the WNBA

Tickets were quite expensive for Caitlin Clark’s preseason debut in the WNBA on Friday. The Indiana Fever were on the road to take on the Dallas Wings in an exhibition match. Antonio Brown had no problem getting into the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas and bragged about seeing Caitlin Clark.

The Fever eventually lost 79-76 but the former Iowa superstar had a good game and was cheered on even by some Wings fans. Brown later wanted to see her walk into the tunnel after the game. He later tweeted about “respect” for Clark and that he has become a Fever fan.

Antonio Brown said “respect” but wouldn’t stop making lewd comments about her look. His latest attack was when Nicole Kidman appeared at the Met Gala and dragged Clark into the equation:

"Nicole brought Caitlin as her +1 to the Met Gala"

Brown turns into Jekyll and Hyde when it comes to the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.