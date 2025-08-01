"If you leave Minnesota they would boo tf outta you": Natisha Hiedeman roasts StudBudz co-host after DeWanna Bonner's hostile Fever reception

Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, also known as the &quot;StudBudz,&quot; share a great relationship, but that didn’t stop Hiedeman from roasting Williams during a live stream on Thursday. The moment came while they were talking about the cold reception DeWanna Bonner got on her return to Indiana.A clip of their discussion was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, as Williams pondered on Bonner's return to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.&quot;Hold on, let's talk basketball. How do you feel about uh the Indiana people booing DB?&quot; she asked.Hiedeman offered a candid response to the query before roasting her StudBudz co-host.&quot;I feel like me and you already talked about this. I don't feel they're just booing her as a person maybe they're just booing because she left their team,&quot; she said. &quot;If you leave Minnesota tomorrow they would boo the f**k outta you.&quot;Williams kept the conversation going, saying the boos were a &quot;sign of respect.&quot; She even joked about how she’d react if a crowd ever booed her.&quot;I feel like booing is low-key a sign of respect. Straight up, ’cause if you were nobody, they wouldn’t even worry about you,&quot; Williams expressed. &quot;I know if I ever went into an arena and they booed me, I’d have the time of my life. I’d be blowing kisses at the crowd. Oh, they’d be mad at me.&quot;The duo's discussion on Bonner stemmed from the icy reception she received on her return to Indiana on Wednesday. Leaving the Fever in the middle of the season, reportedly due to reduced minutes, the crowd welcomed the former WNBA champion with hostility. The Mercury lost 107-101.Natisha Hiedeman recalls needing &quot;president&quot; Catilin Clark's help during the WNBA All-Star weekendThe 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend was one to remember, with Indianapolis hosting for the first time. The StudBudz played an important role too, livestreaming every moment and keeping fans locked in.During a livestream on Thursday, Natisha Hiedaman recalled a moment when she needed Caitlin Clark's help at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.&quot;All these people tackling me, they trying to tell me I can't be here and there and they were stressing me out. So I was like I am calling the president (Clark),&quot; she joked.Courtney Williams chimed providing a remark of her own.&quot;Caitlin had to help out StudBudz at All-Star,&quot; she said.Williams was a part of Team Collier and went up against Clark's team in the All-Star Game. However, the Fever star missed the contest with a groin injury and was on the court as a spectator, similar to Hiedeman.