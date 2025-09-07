"If the Ravens lose, Angel Reese will turn on the players": Fans erupt as Sky star rallies behind Lamar Jackson & Co ahead of season opener

On Sunday, Angel Reese openly expressed her support for the Baltimore Ravens. The Chicago Sky star forward was born and raised in Baltimore and has always been an avid supporter of her hometown teams.She reshared the Ravens' season opener post on her X account and hyped the team up in the repost's caption.&quot;LET’S GOOOO! BIG FLOCK! 🤍🐦‍⬛&quot; Reese tweeted on Sunday.However, the fans online were not big fans of the Sky star supporting the Ravens. They swarmed her post's comment section with their opinions.&quot;If the Ravens lose the first couple games Angel will turn on the players and switch the team she roots for ✨,&quot; one fan said.Hoop City Stats @WNBAHOOPERSLINKIf the Ravens lose the first couple games Angel will turn on the players and switch the team she roots for ✨&quot;????? What about the Chicago Bears????????&quot; another fan questioned.&quot;You don’t see any of these players name bashing other teammates do you? Maybe take some notes,&quot; one fan said.On the other hand, some fans appreciated Angel Reese for staying true to her roots.&quot;Thank you for being yourself Angel! Lets goooo! 1 hour to go,&quot; one fan said.Curt Jones @curtjones813LINKThank you for being yourself Angel! Lets goooo! 1 hour to go&quot;Love that Angel is unbothered AF😭❤️&quot; another fan said.&quot;You already know Baltimore Barbie,&quot; a fan said.The Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, will take on the Buffalo Bills in their season opener. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.Angel Reese ap[ologised to the Chicago Sky for detrimental statementsAngel Reese made headlines after she called out the Chicago Sky for having a poor performance this season in an interview with the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday. The Sky star forward criticized the lack of effort the Sky players put in this season and said that she would not settle for the same next season.Her statements caused an uproar in the community with the Sky fans lashing back at her. However, after Wednesday's 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun, Reese went back on her words and revealed that she had apologized to the team for her statements.&quot;I probably am frustrated with myself right now,” Reese said. “I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year.&quot;Angel Reese has been the core player for the Sky this season. She is averaging a double-double, 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3,7 assists per game. She has also improved her game in the shooting department.She shot 45.65 from the field this season, which is a significant jump from her 39.1% field goal shooting split in her rookie season. However, despite her best efforts, the Sky are out of playoff contention as they hold No. 12 place in the standings with a 10-31 record.