"If the Ravens lose, Angel Reese will turn on the players": Fans erupt as Sky star rallies behind Lamar Jackson & Co ahead of season opener

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 07, 2025 17:25 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Fans erupt as Angel Reese rallies behind Lamar Jackson & Co ahead of season opener. (Credits: Getty)

On Sunday, Angel Reese openly expressed her support for the Baltimore Ravens. The Chicago Sky star forward was born and raised in Baltimore and has always been an avid supporter of her hometown teams.

She reshared the Ravens' season opener post on her X account and hyped the team up in the repost's caption.

"LET’S GOOOO! BIG FLOCK! 🤍🐦‍⬛" Reese tweeted on Sunday.
However, the fans online were not big fans of the Sky star supporting the Ravens. They swarmed her post's comment section with their opinions.

"If the Ravens lose the first couple games Angel will turn on the players and switch the team she roots for ✨," one fan said.
"????? What about the Chicago Bears????????" another fan questioned.
"You don’t see any of these players name bashing other teammates do you? Maybe take some notes," one fan said.

On the other hand, some fans appreciated Angel Reese for staying true to her roots.

"Thank you for being yourself Angel! Lets goooo! 1 hour to go," one fan said.
"Love that Angel is unbothered AF😭❤️" another fan said.
"You already know Baltimore Barbie," a fan said.

The Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, will take on the Buffalo Bills in their season opener. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Angel Reese ap[ologised to the Chicago Sky for detrimental statements

Angel Reese made headlines after she called out the Chicago Sky for having a poor performance this season in an interview with the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday. The Sky star forward criticized the lack of effort the Sky players put in this season and said that she would not settle for the same next season.

Her statements caused an uproar in the community with the Sky fans lashing back at her. However, after Wednesday's 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun, Reese went back on her words and revealed that she had apologized to the team for her statements.

"I probably am frustrated with myself right now,” Reese said. “I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year."
Angel Reese has been the core player for the Sky this season. She is averaging a double-double, 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3,7 assists per game. She has also improved her game in the shooting department.

She shot 45.65 from the field this season, which is a significant jump from her 39.1% field goal shooting split in her rookie season. However, despite her best efforts, the Sky are out of playoff contention as they hold No. 12 place in the standings with a 10-31 record.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

