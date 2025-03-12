"In one month Paige Bueckers will be on a new team?": Fans buzz as WNBA announces major draft announcement 

Before the 2025 WNBA season gets underway, the league must first usher in a new rookie class. Fans are starting to buzz online after the latest announcement regarding the upcoming draft.

On Wednesday afternoon, the league revealed the official date of the 2025 draft. It will be held on April 15th at The Shed in New York City. The draft will consist of three rounds, with the Dallas Wings holding the top overall selection. Also notably in the top five is the Golden State Valkyries, the league's newest expansion team.

Last year, it was Caitlin Clark who garnered all the buzz on draft night. This time around, it will be UConn star Paige Bueckers. After an impressive college career, many are anxious to see her make her way to the pros.

With the draft date set in stone, WNBA fans are growing more eager to see Beuckers in new threads.

Now that the date is revealed, most fans are debating on making the trip to witness draft night in person.

"sooo like anyone know how much individual tickets usually r??" One fan said.

"just requested my time off from work," another fan said.

"I WOULD GIVE LITERALLY ANYTHING TO GO YALL," said one fan.

Aside from Bueckers, some of the other notable names in the 2025 WNBA draft class are Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron.

Paige Bueckers pulls off historic feat en route to being No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

From the start of the season, Paige Bueckers has been viewed as the heavy favorite to be the top pick in the WNBA draft. As she gets ready to make the jump to the pros, she's ending her college career on a historic note.

When it comes to modern-day college basketball prospects, Bueckers is in a class of her own. She is the only player to record at least 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists on 50/40/80 shooting splits.

Barring any major setback, Bueckers is on track to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. Similar to Caitlin Clark last year, she has the potential to quickly blossom into a star-level talent.

In her final college season, Bueckers is averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for UConn. She still has yet to deliver the program a national title, but has one more opportunity to do so before going pro.

No matter what happens in the NCAA tournament, it would be shocking to see anyone but Bueckers go No. 1 in the draft. Fresh off having the league's second-worst record last year, the Dallas Wings have a chance to land a player they can build around for the next decade.

