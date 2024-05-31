In Photos: A'ja Wilson sports Dawn Staley graphic shirt with $3888 Louis Vuitton bag ahead of Aces vs Dream showdown

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson recently paid tribute to WNBA legend Dawn Staley, as she wore a short with her newly-released SLAM cover. Ahead of the Aces' game against Atlanta Dream tonight, the star center took the chance to arrive in style. Wilson had her black Staley shirt paired with a wine-red colored pleated skirt, accompanied by a $3,888 Louis Vitton bag.

Take a look at the photos below:

Wilson arrives in style ahead of the Aces-Dream game

This isn't the first time that Wilson put on the SLAM cover featuring the current head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, Staley. In their last game against the Minnesota Lynx, the star center showed up wearing a white version of the shirt. The cover wasn't released at the time, but it had already been teased to the fans.

She led Las Vegas to a win that night with a monster performance of 29 points and 15 rebounds.

How has A'ja Wilson fared this season?

A'ja Wilson has played five games so far this season and has shown an improved production on all aspects of the floor. She's averaging 26.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

In the first game of the season, she showed a glimpse of how dominant she can be against the Phoenix Mercury. Wilson started with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 45.5% from the field. The 27-year-old star also displayed her passing skills as she had five.

She followed it up with another double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds versus the LA Sparks. Her ability to snatch the ball from the opponent was also highlighted as she had three steals that night.

Her third game of the season was a display of her two-way dominance. Wilson had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks against the Mercury. Although that game ended in a loss, the Aces star made it up to her team in the next game.

The former South Carolina star had back-to-back 29-point performances in her last two games. She had 29 points and 15 rebounds against the Indiana Fever to get back to winning. The 2023 Finals MVP also put up similar stats in points and rebounds the next game but also blocked four shots.

