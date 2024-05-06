In Photos: Angel Reese celebrates 22nd birthday rocking sleek all-black look adorned with her own images

On Monday, WNBA rookie Angel Reese is celebrating her 22nd birthday. The former LSU star shared pictures of the custome attire she wore to honor the occasion.

Reese posted a series of photos on Instagram of her birthday attire. She is wearing a custom black dress that features her all over. The outfit has multiple photos of Reese from her time at LSU and playing for Team USA.

Via Instagram, @angelreese5

Angel Reese also made sure to give a shoutout to the person who created her birthday dress. She took to X/Twitter to show her appreciation for how the final product turned out.

As she celebrates her 22nd birthday, Reese is going through a major change in life. After a successful two-year run at LSU, she made the decision to enter her name in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese ended up being one of the first players off the board, going to the Chicago Sky at No. 7.

How did Angel Reese perform in her first taste of WNBA action?

Just before her 22nd birthday, Angel Reese got her first glimpse of live action in the WNBA. Over the weekend, the league began its brief preseason schedule before kicking off the regular season.

In their first of two preseason matchups, the Sky faced off against the Minnesota Lynx. Reese ended up playing 23 minutes in the game and did a little bit of everything. She finished the matchup with 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.

Despite being a rookie, Reese ended up playing the second-most minutes for the Sky against Minnesota. Fellow top pick Kamilla Cardoso also played in this game, but she only logged 13 minutes of action.

Reese struggled to get things going offensively but managed to get to the free-throw line at a high rate. Nine of her 13 points came from there as she converted 90% of her attempts. Meanwhile, Reese shot 2-for-8 from the field as a whole.

For her first game as a pro, finishing with a near double-double is a good outing for the star rookie. Now, she must continue building off this performance leading up to her official debut.

Angel Reese and the Sky have one more preseason matchup to go. They're slated to face the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. After that, they'll have roughly a week off before the regular season gets underway. Chicago's first game of the year is scheduled for May 15th against the Dallas Wings.