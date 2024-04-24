In Photos: Angel Reese flexes her luxe $183,000 Mercedes whip upon touching down in Chicago as Sky rookie

Rookie Angel Reese is ready to begin her new career in the WNBA. Since being selected by the Chicago Sky at the recent WNBA draft, Reese has been receiving an outpour of love from fans in the windy city.

Starting a new life in Chicago means getting a new ride around town, hence, the former Bayou Barbie bid farewell to her old sedan, a Mercedes Benz. She uploaded a picture of her old car on Instagram, with the caption:

"BYE BYE TO MY FIRST EVER BABY," Angel Reese wrote. "BUT ITS TIME TO UPGRADE YA TO THE BIG BARBIEEEEE"

A screencap of Angel Reese's old sedan Mercedez Benz from the Instagram story, via @angelreese10 IG.

She posted a photograph of her brand new white Mercedes Benz 2024 AMG 63 SUV which she uploaded, with the caption:

"NEW CITY. NEW BEGINNINGS. NEW BIG BODY BARBIE BENZ."

A screencap of Angel Reese's new Mercedes Benz luxury SUV on her Instagram story, via @angelreese10 IG.

As per Mercedes Benz USA's website, the luxury vehicle is worth $183,000. Reese's new ride is a five-seater white Automatic Transmission Mercedes Benz 2024 AMG 63 SUV that boasts an AMG 4.0LV8 biturbo engine, 577 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, and a cargo capacity of 38.1-68.6 cu ft.

Angel Reese's debut game in the WNBA

The 28th season of the WNBA will tip off on Tuesday, May 14. Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese will play her debut game against the Dallas Wings on May 15 at 8 pm ET. The forward will play alongside Brazillian center Kamilla Cardoso for the first time in the WNBA.

The addition of the rookies has fortified Chicago Sky's frontcourt. Last season, Chicago was eliminated by defending champions Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs. Hence, the Sky are determined to make a strong playoff run this season.

Angel Reese is all set for life on the road

Airports are practically a second home for professional basketball players and with teams frequently traveling to other cities for games on the road, flying becomes a routine for pro athletes.

Reese took to X (formerly Twitter), to recount a recent airport experience. Though the exact details remain a mystery, judging by her tweet it was an eventful one for her, as she wrote:

"Going through the airport will really give you some memorable moments"

How excited are you to see the transition of Bayou Barbie to Chi-Town Barbie in the WNBA? Let us know in the comments below!

