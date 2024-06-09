Ahead of the Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream game, several Sky players flaunted their fashion senses, and Angel Reese stood out once again. The Chicago Sky rookie showed up in a pink t-shirt, black shorts and black boots paired with black sunglasses, but the highlight was her blue handbag by luxury brand Christian Dior.

The bag features a denim-inspired design but is made of leather and it retails for $1,250 as per intoarchive.com.

Reese and her outfit were featured on the Sky's official Instagram page:

Reese's pre-game fit featuring Christian Dior handbag (Image via Chicago Sky's Instagram)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky drop another game at home against the Atlanta Dream

After falling to the Atlanta Dream with a final score of 89-80, the Chicago Sky's record at home has dropped to 1-4, and their overall season record is now 4-6. Surprisingly, they have done better on the road than when performing in front of their home crowd.

Reese and the Sky kicked off the 2024 season with three straight away games. They lost the first one before bouncing back to win the next two. They made their home debut against the Connecticut Sun after the road trip, starting a three-game home stand. They lost the first two games to the Sun and the Seattle Storm before winning against the LA Sparks.

Their next home game was against the New York Liberty, after a one-game road trip to face the Indiana Fever. Their game against the Liberty was their third loss at home.

Their home court woes continued today against the Dream, but they have a chance to redeem themselves in front of their supporters against the Connecticut Sun on June 12 for their next home game.

