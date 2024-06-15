In Photos: Angel Reese's $630 suit hanger bag & Isabelle Harrison's Air Jordan sweatshirt steal spotlight in Sky players' tunnel outfits

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced the Washington Mystics at the Entertainment & Sports Arena today, which unfolded in a 75-83 loss for the Sky. However, despite the eventual defeat, the Sky players had shown up for their road game in style. Standing out in fashion during their tunnel walks were Reese and WNBA veteran player Isabelle Harrison.

Reese showed up in a grey color skirt and a full-sleeved crop top of the same color, paired with black color slouch boots. However, what stood out was her MARRKNULL suit hanger bag, which is listed at $630 as per revolve.com. The unique black and white color leather hanger bag perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Trending

Not to be outdone, Sky’s veteran Isabelle Harrison pulled all fashion strings when she arrived in Washington. She sported Air Jordan sneakers for the game, but it was her printed Air Jordan sweatshirt that stole the show. The white sweatshirt had pictures of Michael Jordan dunking the ball in his signature sneakers, which she paired with cream-colored shorts.

La La Anthony and Kysre Gondrezick shower love on Angel Reese's pregame outfit

Angel Reese is perhaps the biggest name in the WNBA fashion scene. Known for her collaborations with top fashion brands, Reese made a pre-game appearance to play against the Connecticut Sun on June 12 in an all-black dress from Alexander Wang, paired with white Chanel sneakers. She shared photos of the outfit on her Instagram, tagging both creators.

Carmelo Anthony’s former wife and TV star La La Anthony couldn’t help but love Reese’s outfit, as she commented:

"😍😍😍😍😍"

Reese's teammate and veteran athlete Kysre Gondrezick also chimed in:

"May look light but it’s heavy tho."

La La Anthony commented on Reese's post [Angel Reese IG handle]

Gondrezick herself has taken the WNBA by storm with her pregame outfits. It appears the Chicago Sky players are not taking their fashion lightly and are making a statement this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback