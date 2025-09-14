In Photos: Angel Reese turns heads with bold style during Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez clash

With her second WNBA offseason underway, Angel Reese was spotted at the star-studded Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez showdown for the undisputed super middleweight crown on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.She made waves with her daring outfit, a black one-piece suit paired with tall lace-up boots, her look highlighted by an open-chest cut. Reese completed the ensemble with a snake bracelet and a bold orange handbag.Backstage, Reese posed for a shoot, slipping on gloves and throwing boxing moves for the cameras.Before the bout, Angel Reese linked up with Crawford behind the scenes, her 6-foot-3 frame towering over the 5-foot-8 boxer.Crawford entered the ring unbeaten, moving up two weight divisions in hopes of handing Alvarez just the third loss of his career.Reese’s courtside appearance came only two days after she missed the Chicago Sky’s season finale, a 91-86 defeat to the New York Liberty on Thursday.Does Angel Reese still have a future with the Chicago Sky?Angel Reese’s long-term future with Chicago remains clouded after she voiced frustrations with the team and her teammates in a Chicago Tribune interview following another disappointing campaign.“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese said. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”Front Office Sports reported that Reese’s remarks rubbed teammates the wrong way, raising questions about her place in the organization.In response, the Sky handed Reese a suspension for the first half of last Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. Initially sidelined only for her comments, the team later held her out the rest of the game as well, citing a “back injury.”Fox 32 News’ Chris Kwiecinski asked head coach Tyler Marsh if Reese has a future in Chicago, and his answer was a simple “Sure.&quot;After the season closed, and with speculation swirling, Reese posted a simple message on X:“i love y’all. 🤍”For the second year in a row, Angel Reese was unable to finish the season due to a suspension combined with what the Sky described as a “back injury.”Without Reese, the Sky stumbled to a 1-13 record this season. They finished 10-34 overall, the second-worst mark in franchise history, behind only their inaugural 5-29 campaign.It was also their second straight year missing the playoffs, following a run of five consecutive appearances from 2019 to 2023 that included a championship.