  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • In Photos: Angel Reese turns heads with bold style during Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez clash

In Photos: Angel Reese turns heads with bold style during Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez clash

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 14, 2025 04:59 GMT
Angel Reese turns heads with bold style during Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez clash (Getty)
Angel Reese turns heads with bold style during Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez clash (Getty)

With her second WNBA offseason underway, Angel Reese was spotted at the star-studded Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez showdown for the undisputed super middleweight crown on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ad

She made waves with her daring outfit, a black one-piece suit paired with tall lace-up boots, her look highlighted by an open-chest cut. Reese completed the ensemble with a snake bracelet and a bold orange handbag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Backstage, Reese posed for a shoot, slipping on gloves and throwing boxing moves for the cameras.

Ad

Before the bout, Angel Reese linked up with Crawford behind the scenes, her 6-foot-3 frame towering over the 5-foot-8 boxer.

Ad

Crawford entered the ring unbeaten, moving up two weight divisions in hopes of handing Alvarez just the third loss of his career.

Reese’s courtside appearance came only two days after she missed the Chicago Sky’s season finale, a 91-86 defeat to the New York Liberty on Thursday.

Does Angel Reese still have a future with the Chicago Sky?

Angel Reese’s long-term future with Chicago remains clouded after she voiced frustrations with the team and her teammates in a Chicago Tribune interview following another disappointing campaign.

Ad
“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese said. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”
Ad

Front Office Sports reported that Reese’s remarks rubbed teammates the wrong way, raising questions about her place in the organization.

In response, the Sky handed Reese a suspension for the first half of last Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. Initially sidelined only for her comments, the team later held her out the rest of the game as well, citing a “back injury.”

Fox 32 News’ Chris Kwiecinski asked head coach Tyler Marsh if Reese has a future in Chicago, and his answer was a simple “Sure."

Ad

After the season closed, and with speculation swirling, Reese posted a simple message on X:

“i love y’all. 🤍”

For the second year in a row, Angel Reese was unable to finish the season due to a suspension combined with what the Sky described as a “back injury.”

Without Reese, the Sky stumbled to a 1-13 record this season. They finished 10-34 overall, the second-worst mark in franchise history, behind only their inaugural 5-29 campaign.

It was also their second straight year missing the playoffs, following a run of five consecutive appearances from 2019 to 2023 that included a championship.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications