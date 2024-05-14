In Photos: Breanna Stewart's third Puma signature shoes 'Stewie 3' lands just in time for WNBA tip-off

Following her WNBA MVP season, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is set to kick off another strong campaign with her third Puma signature sneakers, the "Stewie 3," being released before the start of the 2024 season. To further build excitement around her new kicks, the popular shoe brand uploaded a must-watch promotional video on Instagram.

The video features close-up shots of the stylistic sneakers on full display at the basketball court with the two-time MVP putting in the work. Featured in the video, Stewart also narrates throughout its duration, highlighting the importance of improving one's craft while being a steady role model for the younger generation.

Breanna Stewart's "Stewie 3" Image #1

The Puma "Stewie 3" features a colorway of pink and light blue with gold in the sole area of the sneakers.

Breanna Stewart's "Stewie 3" Image #2

When the shoe was unveiled on April 11, it was revealed that the latest Breanna Stewart sneakers included numerous influences in its design, as per Sports Illustrated's Pat Benson. The pink color is inspired by the cherry blossom flowers from Tokyo, Japan. The golden floral design came from Rio, Brazil, while the red carnation blooms are an homage to her wife, Marta Xargay.

Breanna Stewart's "Stewie 3" posing for Puma promotional video

This latest shoe line from Stewart's partnership with Puma also includes a mesh upper that provides excellent support. Additionally, the high-abrasion outsole features quality materials that prioritize smooth traction for the wearer. Lastly, the "Stewie 3" sneakers also utilize a dual-density ProFoam+ midsole that enhances stability and comfort.

Breanna Stewart talked about the vision behind her Puma "Stewie 3" sneakers

Speaking with GQ's Calum Marsh last month, Breanna Stewart shared the new features she wanted on her latest sneakers. Moreover, she highlighted the focus on making sure the shoes were versatile enough for anyone to wear.

"I knew I wanted it to be low," Stewart said. "I wanted it to have cushion around my achilles, because I'd had those injuries. And I wanted it to be a shoe that anyone can wear, whether you're a big or a guard — whatever you do best on the court, I want this shoe to be able to make you feel like you're even better."

It is a tremendous achievement for any professional basketball player to have a steady shoe line with a popular brand that prioritizes the preferences of its athletes; such is the case for Stewart. Following her impressive 2023 season, it was only right that she kickstarted another season with a fresh pair of sneakers.

Last season, Stewart averaged 23.0 points (46.5% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range), 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.