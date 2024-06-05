In Photos: Breanna Stewart unveils unreleased Puma 'Stewie 3' with special message ahead of Liberty vs Sky showdown

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart is unveiling her new Puma 'Stewie 3' signature shoe. In a joint post with the Liberty, Stewart showed the first look at her new signature shoes, which include a special message from the star.

The right shoe features the names of her wife Marta, daughter Ruby and son Theo surrounded by hearts.

The left shoe highlights that Stewart is the first MVP in New York Liberty history. Moreover, the shoes have two special hidden messages about Stewart's career and competitive fire.

"I tried my best to carry this with grace but honestly to those who thought you were putting water on my fire..." the back of the left tongue reads.

"You were really adding gas to it and now I'm burning so bright. 2x MVP," the right shoes says.

Stewart is playing at a high level right now, taking care of the Liberty, who currently rank second in the Eastern Conference with a 7-2 record.

Breanna Stewart is a strong candidate for two major WNBA awards this season

Breanna Stewart has picked things right where she left them last season, showing off her abilities night in and night out, leading the Liberty to one of the best records in the entire WNBA.

Her good performances have made her a good candidate to win two of the biggest awards in the WNBA. For starters, she's currently an MVP award candidate after three weeks of the 2024 season. As things stand right now, she's averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Moreover, she's also making a good case for the Defensive Player of the Year award (DPOY) with her impressive numbers on defense. Stewart has posted 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Liberty are on a mission this season, trying to dethrone the Aces after losing last year's Finals to them. Stewart isn't doing as much as before, with the rest of the team stepping up to try to help her reach the promised land.

Breanna Stewart is having a solid season once again, but it seems like she's playing the long game and has her sights set on the championship over any individual award.