In Photos: DiJonai Carrington turns heads on "nai tour" with series of adorable snaps

DiJonai Carrington has been settling into her role with the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA regular season. On Sunday, she debuted her new pink hair in a loss against the Chicago Sky, turning heads as soon as she entered the game.

In an Instagram post, Carrington boasted her newly colored hair on the pregame runway. She also took snaps of herself in the mirror to show off her matching pink phone before playing in the game.

“Life’s better in pinkkkk💕🌸🎀🌷👛!,” she captioned.

The stunning snaps also caught the attention of several WNBA players, who commented in the IG post, including LA Sparks’ Rae Burrell and Seattle Storm’s Lexie Brown.

Burrell billed the look as “nai tour,” an homage to the iconic Beyoncé tour, while Brown expressed her adoration for Carrington’s bold pink look.

“Forget the Beyoncé tour, this a nai tour😍,” Burrell wrote.

Burrell's IG comment

“Cmon pink!!!! 😍💕💕,” Brown added.

Brown's IG comment

Equipped with her new hair, Carrington put up 16 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals in the game against the Sky to pick up her third straight double-digit tally for the Wings after a lackluster start to her season.

Carrington is now averaging 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Carrington won last season’s Most Improved Player award after becoming a key cog for the Connecticut Sun, the team she played for in her first four seasons in the WNBA. The Wings are currently tied with the worst record in the league with a 1-6 win-loss slate.

DiJonai Carrington wants to be the Dallas Wings’ defensive anchor

DiJonai Carrington has been known more for her defensive brilliance than her offensive repertoire. This year with the Wings, she hopes to continue her defensive abilities to lead the team this season.

In an interview early in the season, Carrington said she is looking to be the team’s anchor on defense, as seen in their few regular-season games so far, where she is guarding the opposing team’s best players.

"My goal is to be the head of our defense. Chris (Koclanes) coached me in Connecticut and was the defensive guru. I want everyone to level up on that side of the book. We're trying to completely flip the script,” she said.

While Carrington is expected to fulfill this role throughout the year, it will be an uphill battle for her this season, as the Wings have been hit with injury woes early in the year, including a concussion to their prized rookie Paige Bueckers.

