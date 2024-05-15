IN PHOTOS: First look at Sabrina Ionescu's latest Nike Sabrina 2 'Cave Purple' colorway

As her fifth season in the WNBA gets underway, Sabrina Ionescu had a major announcement. The two-time All-Star and Nike came together on a new colorway for her second signature sneaker.

This new colorway is called "Cave Purple" and has primary colors of purple, black and gray. Her signature is featured on the side of the shoe, and her logo is placed on the inside and tongue.

The Nike Sabrina 2 will hit the shelves on Jun. 28 and will be priced at around $130. This release comes less than a year after her first signature shoe came out in September 2023.

Sabrina Ionescu inked her deal with Nike after the New York Liberty selected her No. 1 overall in 2020. According to the New York Post, the deal was expected to be for $24 million. However, that number might go down after she missed her rookie season due to injury.

WNBA fans react to Sabrina Ionescu's latest signature shoe

Following the release of Sabrina Ionescu's latest signature shoe, the feedback was extremely positive among fans. Some felt the Liberty star has better sneakers than some players in the NBA.

The only sort of negative feedback was that it resembles one of Kobe Bryant's old sneakers. That said, fans weren't exactly mad at the similarities.

"These are fire, biting off the Kobe’s but not mad at all," one fan said.

"Kobe 5 2.0 will have them," another fan said.

"These def look like some Kobe’s but I’m not mad at all," said one fan.

Before Kobe's tragic death, Sabrina Ionescu had a close relationship with the Hall of Fame guard. Ionescu trained with Kobe on multiple occasions and even built a good friendship with his daughter, Gianna.

During Kobe's memorial at what was then Staples Center, Ionescu was one of the many people to speak. She opened up on the bond they had and how he always made sure to keep in touch. Ionescu said Kobe would regularly leave her messages after she had a big game.

This is not the first time Ionescu has given a nod to the LA Lakers legend. The Nike Sabrina 1 also had a colorway that featured purple and gold.