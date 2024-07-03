In Photos: Kevin Durant and A'ja Wilson lead Team USA’s Olympics jersey drop campaign

This summer, A'ja Wilson will be among the many WNBA stars representing Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Las Vegas Aces forward also got to be a part of the first jersey campaign.

Ahead of the Olympics, Nike did a photoshoot with one star from the men's and women's teams to showcase Team USA's jerseys. Wilson got to partake in this unveiling alongside Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

A'ja Wilson headlines what is a star-studded roster for the women's team. Other players suiting up for the Olympics include Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

Similar to the women's team, the men have compiled a roster loaded with NBA superstars. Durant will be flanked by the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid.

The 2024 Olympics will be the second time Wilson suits up for Team USA. Along with helping the team win a gold medal in the 2020 games, she won gold in the World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

A'ja Wilson putting together another MVP campaign

Since being drafted first overall back in 2018, A'ja Wilson has cemented herself as one of the WNBA's top talents. Already with a resumé that includes two championships and MVPs, the 27-year-old is on her way to adding more this season.

At this point in time, Wilson is the runaway favorite for MVP in the WNBA. The Aces might find themselves in fifth place, but that is through no fault of their superstar forward.

Through the first 17 games of the season, A'ja Wilson is posting averages of 27.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. If she's able to maintain this pace, she'll etch her name in the history books for multiple reasons.

If Wilson can maintain this level of scoring, she'll set a new record for the highest points per game average for a season. That title currently belongs to Diana Taurasi, who posted 25.3 PPG in 2006. Wilson is also on track to become just the third player in history to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a season.

Wilson came out of the gates strong in the scoring department and hasn't looked back. She's only recorded less than 21 points in a game this season once so far. That came last week against the Washington Mystics when she finished with just 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

The Aces' star had her biggest scoring barrage of the year about a month ago against the Dallas Wings. Wilson ended that game with 36 points and 12 rebounds on stellar 15-for-22 shooting.

As she continues to put together what could be a historic season, the MVP award is Wilson's to lose.

