  In Photos: Kysre Gondrezick turns heads at NYFW with Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods

In Photos: Kysre Gondrezick turns heads at NYFW with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:18 GMT
Victoria
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 - Source: Getty

Kysre Gondrezick has had an injury-plagued career but still manages to remain in the spotlight, not just for her basketball journey but also for her work as a model. She recently caught the attention of the sports world with her appearance at New York Fashion Week 2025, showcasing her outfits on social media.

Gondrezick shared a collection of photos and videos from the glamorous event, highlighting her striking outfits. In one clip, she posed alongside Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, captivating the attention of sports and fashion enthusiasts.

“NYFW ‘25 🤍,” Gondrezick captioned her Instagram post.
Fans erupted with reactions, lauding Gondrezick for her fashion sense.

“Killing it,” PJ Washington’s wife, Alisah Chanel commented.
“❤️it!!!!!” WNBA legend Lisa Leslie wrote.
“Omg omg omg,” Hannah White hyped Gondrezick.
“🤍🤍🤍🤍,” actress Crystal Reene commented.
“Sickening🔥,” one user commented.
“You look beautiful sis keep shining,” another user wrote.
Credits: Instagram (@kysrerae)
Just days before NYFW, Gondrezick attended David Yurman’s event in New York, captivating fans with a stunning dress.

Kysre Gondrezick’s WNBA journey

Kysre Gondrezick was selected by the Indiana Fever as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. However, she struggled to make an impact, averaging just 1.9 points, 1 rebound, and 0.9 assists per game. After an underwhelming 19-game stint, the Fever waived her.

For the next two seasons, she remained unsigned, unable to find a team willing to take a chance on her. In 2024, the Chicago Sky offered her an opportunity, but her time there was short-lived. After appearing in just five games and averaging 1 point, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game, she was released in June.

Since then, the 5-foot-9 guard has not played professional basketball but remains determined to make a comeback in the WNBA.

"I’m just excited to see the outcome of what my journey is going to be with the W, because I don’t think that I’m done anytime soon. I don’t want to say that that was an ending. I want to say it was more so a transition,” Kysre Gondrezick said.

Until she finds her way back to a team, fans can expect her to continue exploring acting and modeling as part of her career journey.

