In Photos: Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin showered with birthday love in Dallas

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin received a warm welcome on her birthday at the College Park Center in Arlington. The Las Vegas Aces took on the Dallas Wings in a Commisoner's Cup game on Wednesday night which happened to be the birthday night of Kate Martin. The crowd present in the arena knew of her birthday and sent her heartwarming wishes.

There were a lot of fans with placards in their hands carrying their birthday wishes for the Aces' rookie. Here is what some of the placards said,

"Kate Martin, A Happy B-Day. May you pls sign my jersey"

"Happy Birthday Kate!"

"Happy Birthday #20 Kate Martin!"

The heartwarming reception moved the Aces rookie as she went for some crowd work. She signed jerseys and placards for the fans and also took photographs with the fans present in the arena to commemorate the event.

Kate turned 24 this year and has achieved one of her dreams of becoming a professional basketball player in the world's biggest basketball league for women. She was drafted as the eighteenth overall in the second draft of the 2024 WNBA draft. She made her debut as a professional basketball player against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 18 in a home win for her team.

Las Vegas Aces secure victory over Dallas Wings on Kate Martin's birthday

The Las Vegas Aces were able to secure a 14-point victory over the Dallas Wings on the occasion of Martin's birthday. The birthday girl was scoreless in 14 minutes played in the game and made one assist. A'ja Wilson led the charts for the night scoring 36 points, collecting 12 rebounds and dishing out two assists.

She was followed by Kelsey Plum who scored 20 points, collected three rebounds and dished out three assists to help her team get the win. The Wings put up a great fight after getting outscored in the first quarter. They made a comeback in the second quarter, outscoring the defending champions 26-18. However, the Aces solidified their lead in the third quarter and built on it to win the game.

For the Wings, Arike Ogunbowale led the scoring with 31 points, four rebounds and seven assists. No other Wings player was able to cross the twenty-point margin, exposing a big flaw in the current Wings lineup. Except for Ogunbowale, the other squad members need to step up their games if they want to have a good record and ranking this season.