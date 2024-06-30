In Photos: Nika Muhl pays tribute to Swin Cash by sporting USA jersey and stylish all-black duffle bag ahead of game vs Wings

Nika Muhl stuns her fans yet again with her pre-game fit and this time, the Seattle rookie decided to pay tribute to WNBA great Swin Cash. Muhl wore a Cash USA jersey on her way to the arena for their game against the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

The official X account of the Seattle Storm posted pictures of their rookie star on their account.

In the first picture, Muhl can be seen in a casual outfit sporting a USA basketball jersey with the number 15 on the front.

She combined it with denim shorts and went for brown-colored heels as her preferred footwear for the night. Muhl wore her hair down, adding more to her casual look. She carried a black bag with her and topped off her look with black sunglasses.

The second picture featured a shot of Muhl's back, where the big number 15 can be seen on the jersey along with the name Cash.

Fans demand more playtime for Nika Muhl in the comments

Nika Muhl's latest fashion drop had fans demanding the Seattle Storm give the rookie more playing time. Muhl has played only eight games this season and has an average game time of only two minutes. She has yet to score her first point in the league as the fans expressed their desire to see her more in the comments section of Storm's post.

One fan directly asked the franchise if they were going to give Muhl playing minutes or not.

"Yall gonna actually give her minutes or nah."

Other fans joined in the fray and expressed their concerns about the limited game time Muhl receives.

"It would also be fun to give her some game minutes," @SportsBallGirl said.

"we want minutes for nika." @5HCCJB said.

"Can yall play her at least 10 minutes??? Damn," @shawnvflair said.

While most of the fans showed their concern and demanded more game time for Muhl, some fans focused on appreciating her fit.

The lack of game time is concerning for Nika Muhl as she is a second-round pick and in danger of getting waived off. Only four second-round picks from this year's WNBA draft had made it to the main roster and two out of those four have already been waived by their teams.