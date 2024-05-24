In Photos: Sabrina Ionescu pairs $5100 Chanel bag with Nike Jordan 1 retro black kicks for game vs. Sky

Getting ready for the 2024 WNBA season, Sabrina Ionescu showed up with a luxury bag for the New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky game. The Liberty stand atop the Eastern Conference standings, with a 4-0 record. They look to extend their winning streak to five tonight.

New York is coming off a win against the Seattle Storm where they had a commanding 74-63 finish. Ionescu led the game in points with 20 and she also had eight assists. She didn't have a great shooting game, as she went 1-6 from beyond the arc, but was still a +21 on the +/-.

Tonight, they look to the shooter to lead them to another win as they face the Sky. As she made her way to the game, she showed up with a $5100 Chanel bag and even wore a retro Jordan 1 pair.

Take a closer look at the photos below.

Ionescu getting ready for the Liberty-Sky game

In the first four games of the season, Ionescu averaged 15.3 points, four rebounds and six assists. Unfortunately, she's shooting a career-low 26.7% from beyond the arc.

Nike revealed 2nd signature shoe for Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the few WNBA stars who have a signature pair of shoes with a shoe brand. She had her first shoe back in 2023 and fans have been waiting for a new pair of her signature shoes to drop. The good news is, that Nike will release the star's second signature shoe this year.

According to Nick DePaula, the Sabrina 2 is set to release on June 28. The star will debut her pair with a "Court Vision" colorway.

The pair has a dominant purple and black color. The tongue features the "S" logo, which is relevant to the first letter of the star's first name. In an interview with Boardroom, Ionescu shared what it meant to have her signature shoes.

"Getting your own signature shoe in the WNBA is a big deal, and I understood the magnitude of all of this from the start," Ionescu wrote.

"There will be more women that follow, and there’s going to be more W signature shoes. Soon."

The impact of Ionescu having her shoes was felt by the NBA. Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday showed his support for women's basketball as he was the first player in the league to wear the pair. Other players like Jordan Poole, Mikal Bridges and DaQuan Jeffries followed suit.

