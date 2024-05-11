IN PHOTOS: WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu follows Damian Lillard as brand ambassador for $7.9 billion brand Tissot 

Longtime WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu recently joined longtime NBA star Damian Lilard as a brand ambassador for Tissot. The luxury watch brand, estimated to be worth $7.9 billion, has long been a partner of the NBA, with their logo visible during games at various points throughout the season. The deal, of course, comes ahead of the start of the 2024 WNBA season in just a few days.

Moreover, it also notably followed a spectacular showing at the NBA's All-Star Weekend, where the WNBA star battled it out with Steph Curry. The head-to-head 3-point contest was a widespread success, with fans hopeful that the league would repeat something similar next year.

With the WNBA preseason set to end on May 12 and the regular season starting on May 14, Sabrina Ionescu is starting the year off in a big way. Tissot announced on Saturday that Ionescu was the first WNBA star to become a brand ambassador for the brand.

As the press release from Tissot indicated, apart from Ionescu's on-court play, her off-court initiatives like the SI20 Foundation mirror the company's values. A video posted by the brand in collaboration with Ionescu announcing the groundbreaking news also notably showcased an eye-catching Tissot watch.

The watch, which appears to be the brand's $750 Seastar Wilson WNBA watch, utilizes the WNBA orange color along with the league's logo. Check out the video below:

"We're making strides towards a more inclusive and empowering future for women in sports" - Tissot praises Sabrina Ionescu while making groundbreaking announcement

As previously mentioned, Sabrina Ionescu's impact extends beyond the court. As some fans may remember from All-Star weekend, when the WNBA star competed against Steph Curry for charity, she was competing to win money for her SI20 Foundation.

The charity works to help bring sports to underprivileged kids of various backgrounds who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford to get involved. In doing so, the SI20 Foundation's site indicates that they're able to help put kids on a path to success by teaching them things like leadership skills and good habits.

The way Tissot sees things, Ionescu's SI20 Foundation aligns with the company's values. In their announcement on Instagram, the luxury watch brand wrote:

"It’s an honour to welcome Sabrina Ionescu to the Tissot family as a brand ambassador. Her skills and passion for the game inspire us to push boundaries and challenge norms. Together, we’re making strides towards a more inclusive and empowering future for women in sports."

With arguably the most highly anticipated WNBA season of all time right around the corner, the announcement is sure to amplify the excitement among fans. With Ionescu in search of her first WNBA title, the stakes couldn't be higher for her and the Liberty.