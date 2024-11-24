In Pics: Candace Parker's 2-year-old "kicks it" with Michael B. Jordan and Snoop Dogg at USC game

Candace Parker was in attendance at the Galen Center in Los Angeles to watch JuJu Watkins and USC face Notre Dame on Saturday. Parker was with her two-year-old son Airr Larry, who recently went viral for being courtside at an LA Lakers game. He made another courtside appearance at the USC game alongside Michael B. Jordan and Snoop Dogg.

In a series of Instagram stories, Parker shared photos of Airr courtside with the two celebrities. One featured Airr with Jordan, one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors and a longtime basketball fan who regularly attends NBA and college games.

Airr, who goes by the nickname "Goose," was also with "Uncle Snoop," the legendary West Coast rapper known for his support of Southern California sports teams.

"Goose kicking it with @michaelbjordan," Parker wrote.

Candace Parker shared these on her Instagram. (Photo: Screengrabbed from Candace's IG stories)

The main attraction for Saturday's game was USC star JuJu Watkins, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. However, the Trojans suffered their first loss of the season 74-61. Kiki Iriafen added 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists, but it wasn't enough.

Hannah Hidalgo had 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists to lead Notre Dame. Olivia Milles contributed 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Fighting Irish improved to 5-0 for the season, while USC dropped to 4-1.

It was a star-studded night at the Galen Center with many celebrities in attendance including Snoop Dogg, Michael B. Jordan, Candace Parker and Cheryl Miller.

JuJu Watkins grew up watching Candace Parker in LA

JuJu Watkins grew up watching Candace Parker in Los Angeles. (Photo: IMAGN)

JuJu Watkins was born and raised in LA, and she began playing basketball at age seven. Watkins modeled her game after Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, one of the best WNBA's top wing scorers.

The 19-year-old guard became a star in high school, playing for Windward School and Sierra Canyon before committing to USC. She also watched several LA Sparks games growing up and idolized Candace Parker at the time of her peak and dominance.

"I grew up always going to the Sparks games," Watkins said. "I've always been a big Candace fan and admired her versatility and the way she's able to score from all parts of the floor. I try to model that as much as I can."

Now in her second season with the Trojans, Watkins is already one of the top players in the nation. She is not eligible for the WNBA draft until 2027, where she is widely projected as the consensus No. 1 pick.

