Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull 'obsessed' as Cameron Brink drops stunning snaps in latest IG dump 

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull made her feelings known after LA Sparks star Cameron Brink dropped her latest picture dump on Instagram. Brink shared several pictures on social media from random events with a one-word caption:

“Lately.”

Lexie Hull couldn’t help but gush over Brink’s pictures as she commented:

“Obsessed w you 😍😍😍.”

Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, also reacted to Brink’s pictures, saying:

“Robust, full and exciting life 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩.”

Check out their reactions below:

Ayesha Curry and Lexie Hull's reaction to Cameron Brink's image dump

Lexie Hull was drafted by the Fever in 2022, but had a rough start to her WNBA career. Through her first three seasons, Hull made 90 appearances, recording 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Yet to find her footing, it'll be interesting to see what Hull has in store for us when her fourth season kicks off in May.

Meanwhile, Cameron Brink is in a similar boat. Brink was drafted in 2024 with the second overall pick, ahead of Angel Reese. Unfortunately, her rookie season was cut short by an ACL tear. So far, she has made 15 league appearances, recording 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

"A lot more training": Cameron Brink shares promising health update

It is already known that Brink won't be ready for the start of the 2025 WNBA season and is expected to debut in June. However, Brink's recovery seems to be going pretty smoothly as she revealed on the April 20 episode of her podcast, "Straight to Cam".

"This past week, I’ve been doing a lot more training,” Brink said. “I would say I’m back to doing everything like pretty normally.”

“It’s really humbling getting back into like full speed, rigorous activity,” She added.

Coming out of college, Brink was one of the highest-rated prospects in the country. She made 135 appearances for Stanford, recording 14.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game. Cameron showed glimpses of brilliance during her short-lived rookie season in the WNBA.

Between the debut of Kelsey Plum and the return of Cameron Brink, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting season for Sparks fans.

