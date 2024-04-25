Indiana Fever TV schedule, marquee games, and more ft. new recruit Caitlin Clark

The hype is already building around Caitlin Clark’s first season in the WNBA. Clark was the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever, which was widely expected for months. She has never played a WNBA game but will already be the biggest star in the league, such was her prowess in college basketball.

The Fever will play ten of their 40 games on national TV, which will air on CBS, ESPN, and ABC. The team will also have five games on streaming platforms including ESPN3 and Amazon Prime Video. Furthermore, Indiana will be featured on national cable channels including ION, CBS Sports Network, and NBA TV twenty-two times this season.

Overall, 37 of their 40 regular season games will be available nationally in some way or another. That is the most among WNBA teams this upcoming season. Let us take a look at the hottest matchups for the Fever in Clark's first WNBA season.

Indiana Fever's Top Games to Watch this WNBA Season

May 14 - vs. Connecticut Sun, 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2)

This is the WNBA season opener. Clark’s debut will air on national TV against a solid Connecticut Sun team. All eyes will be on the debutant as she takes her first step in the pro game.

May 16 - vs. New York Liberty, 7 pm ET (Prime Video)

This will be the first matchup against Eastern Conference giants New York Liberty. Clark will go up against MVP Breanna Stewart and superstar Sabrina Ionescu for the first time. It should be a great shooting matchup between the two guards.

May 24 - vs. LA Sparks, 10 pm ET (ION)

Clark will go head-to-head with No. 2 pick Cameron Brink. The two lead the loaded class of young stars in the league. The Sparks also have No. 4 pick Rickea Jackson in a game that will be loaded with rookie stars.

June 16 - vs. Chicago Sky, 12 pm ET (CBS)

Circle this one as Caitlin Clark takes on Angel Reese on national TV. The two stars were huge rivals in college during their days at Iowa and LSU. It also gives Clark a chance at revenge against No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso who beat Clark and Iowa in the national championship with South Carolina.

June 30 - vs. Phoenix Mercury, 3 pm ET (ESPN)

Another game on national TV for Clark and her Fever brigade. It will also be the first time Clark will take on the G.O.A.T. Diana Taurasi. Taurasi reportedly talked trash directed at Clark during draft coverage and will be eager to put the young star under pressure.

July 2 - vs Las Vegas Aces, 9:30 pm ET (ESPN)

This is a marquee matchup as Caitlin Clark takes on the two-time defending champion Aces. This one is also on national TV and will be played after the NBA Finals are over. The game is expected to attract a lot of viewership for the WNBA.