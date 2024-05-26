Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 25 | 2024 WNBA Season

Less than 24 hours after their first win of the season, the Indiana Fever were in Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Aces. Indiana held on to eke out a 78-73 win over the LA Sparks on Friday before their showdown against the two-time defending WNBA champs. Caitlin Clark, who nailed two deep triples late to help the Fever win, was to get her first look at the heavy championship favorites.

The Aces were smarting from their 98-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in front of their fans two nights ago. A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Becky Hammon’s star-studded roster looked to bounce back with a resounding win on Saturday.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box scores

Indiana Fever game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- K. Samuelson 3 2 1 0 1 0 1-6 1-4 0-0 -10 A. Boston 12 6 4 0 0 3 6-14 0-0 0-0 -20 T. Fagbenle 13 8 2 0 1 1 4-7 0-1 5-5 -10 K. Mitchell 16 2 2 0 0 0 6-14 3-10 1-2 -25 C. Clark 8 5 7 1 0 6 2-8 2-5 2-2 -18 V. Saxton 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 N. Smith 8 6 0 1 1 0 4-5 0-0 0-2 -9 E. Wheeler 5 2 2 1 0 0 2-7 1-3 0-0 -4 L. Hull 12 2 1 0 0 1 4-7 2-3 2-2 -3 G. Berger 3 2 0 1 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 +2 C. Taylor 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 +3

Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- A. Clark 8 6 5 4 0 2 3-7 2-5 0-0 +21 K. Stokes 0 5 1 0 2 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 +16 A. Wilson 29 15 2 1 1 0 12-18 1-2 4-4 +22 K. Plum 20 0 7 0 0 1 7-18 3-10 3-4 +13 J. Young 22 1 6 2 0 2 7-16 3-9 5-6 +24 E. Cannon 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -1 M. Gustafson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 S. Colson 6 1 0 0 0 1 2-4 2-2 0-0 +6 K. Martin 12 7 1 0 1 1 3-5 2-4 4-4 +5 D. Fair 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -1

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game Summary

The Indiana Fever carried their form against the LA Sparks in the first half of their showdown versus the Las Vegas Aces. Christie Sides' team was largely crisp with its execution on both ends of the floor to lead 28-24 after 10 minutes.

The host Aces' defense came alive in the second frame by disrupting the Fever's passing lanes and crushing the visitors on the boards. A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young got going to pummel the weary Fever. Las Vegas went into the halftime break with a 46-38 advantage.

The Indiana Fever regained some of their groove on offense in the third quarter, but the Las Vegas Aces kept them in check. Kelsey Mitchell had 10 points in the said period to carry the Fever. Caitlin Clark was shackled with, interestingly enough, the help of her best friend, Kate Martin.

Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson ran amok, dropping 15 points and overwhelming the Fever on the glass. The visitors tried sending double teams almost every time she touched the ball, but the reigning WNBA Finals MVP remained effective. Las Vegas added more to its lead as it entered the fourth quarter ahead 72-56.

The Indiana Fever tried to make a desperate big run at the start of the final quarter, but the Las Vegas Aces held strong. With Wilson anchoring the defense, the Aces kept the Fever away at a comfortable distance. The two-time MVP's step-back 13-footer made it 87-64 to deflate the visitors.

It was a formality from there on as the Aces cruised to the victory. Caitlin Clark could be the future face of the WNBA, but A'ja Wilson is arguably its best player today. The Aces showed the Fever how far they are away from contending for a championship with a dominating 99-80 victory.

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum 3-pointers tonight

Kelsey Mitchell led the Indiana Fever's 3-point attack with a 3-for-10 line while Caitlin Clark could only manage 2-for 5 from deep.

Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young were even more aggressive for the Las Vegas Aces, launching 6-for-19 shots from behind the arc.

