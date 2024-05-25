Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 24 | 2024 WNBA Season

The top two picks of the 2024 WNBA draft squared off for the first time in Friday’s highly anticipated Indiana Fever versus LA Sparks game. Caitlin Clark, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever, and Cameron Brink, the No. 2 pick for the Sparks, are two of women’s basketball’s biggest draws today.

The Fever secured their first win of the season by defeating the Sparks. They managed to overcome an 11-point deficit, mounting a strong second-half performance to stun the Sparks, 78-73.

The LA Sparks surged to a 22-15 lead in the first quarter, fueled by Dearica Hamby's 10 points and five rebounds. By halftime, the lead had expanded to 11 as the Sparks outscored the Fever 23-19 in the second quarter.

Hamby finished the first half with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists, shooting 5-of-11 from the field. Cameron Brink also had a strong start, contributing six points, six rebounds, a steal and a block in less than 14 minutes of play.

The Sparks' bench played a crucial role, outscoring the Fever's bench 16-6 in the first half.

Caitlin Clark had a plus-minus rating of minus-13 in her 17 minutes on the court, with five points, four rebounds and six assists. Aliyah Boston led the Fever's effort with eight points and four rebounds, while Kristy Wallace added seven points.

Entering the second half with fire, the Fever outscored the Sparks 19-11 in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to just three points. They continued their momentum into the fourth quarter, eventually taking the lead from the Sparks and building a seven-point advantage.

Although the Sparks, led by Rickea Jackson, mounted a comeback and narrowed the Fever's lead to two points, Caitlin Clark's huge 3-pointer swung the momentum back in favor of the Fever.

A similar scenario unfolded later in the quarter, with the Sparks once again closing the gap to two points. However, another timely 3-pointer from Clark dashed the Sparks' hopes of a comeback.

Clark finished the game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 18 points.

Boston had 17 points and six rebounds, while Temi Fagbenle added 17 markers off the bench for the Fever.

Hamby finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Jackson had 16 points for the Sparks.

Brink still had a solid game despite being in foul trouble, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Below are the box scores for the Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks game.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS +/- KRISTY WALLACE SF 31:23 3 7 42.9 1 4 25.0 0 0 - 0 3 3 5 2 1 0 2 7 3 NALYSSA SMITH PF 11:45 2 5 40.0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 3 3 1 1 0 0 3 5 -6 ALIYAH BOSTON C 29:29 8 14 57.1 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 2 4 6 2 3 2 0 4 17 4 KELSEY MITCHELL SG 33:52 6 14 42.9 2 5 40.0 4 5 80.0 0 2 2 2 1 1 0 1 18 12 CAITLIN CLARK PG 36:51 4 14 28.6 2 9 22.2 1 2 50.0 1 9 10 8 2 4 1 2 11 3 TEMI FAGBENLE 30:45 6 12 50.0 1 3 33.3 4 4 100 1 5 6 3 1 1 1 3 17 15 ERICA WHEELER 12:25 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 1 2 50.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 -8 KATIE LOU SAMUELSON 13:30 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 2 GRACE BERGER 00:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DAMIRIS DANTAS 00:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LEXIE HULL 00:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VICTARIA SAXTON 00:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CELESTE TAYLOR 00:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS: 29 69 42.0 7 25 28.0 13 17 76.5 5 27 32 22 10 9 2 17 78 5

LA Sparks player stats and box score

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS +/- KIA NURSE SF 26:22 2 11 18.2 0 7 0.0 0 0 - 0 2 2 3 1 1 0 3 4 -9 CAMERON BRINK PF 26:15 5 9 55.6 1 3 33.3 4 4 100 1 8 9 2 4 2 2 5 15 -5 DEARICA HAMBY C 36:08 6 13 46.2 1 2 50.0 5 6 83.3 1 11 12 7 4 0 0 3 18 -3 LEXIE BROWN SG 38:14 2 10 20.0 0 5 0.0 1 1 100 0 5 5 3 4 1 0 1 5 -2 LAYSHIA CLARENDON PG 20:40 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 2 2 2 2 1 0 1 2 -3 AARI MCDONALD 09:42 3 5 60.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 -3 RICKEA JACKSON 20:46 5 7 71.4 2 2 100 4 4 100 1 1 2 0 1 0 0 3 16 -1 ZIA COOKE 04:42 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 0 STEPHANIE TALBOT 08:55 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 -5 LI YUERU 08:16 0 0 - 0 0 - 3 4 75.0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 3 6 RAE BURRELL 00:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS: 25 59 42.4 5 24 20.8 18 21 85.7 3 32 35 18 18 5 3 19 73 -5