Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Player game stats and box score | June 19, 2024

The Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics presented a duel between two teams that have had an underwhelming start to the 2024 WNBA season. The Fever have gotten better as the season has gone on, but the Mystics remain one of the worst squads in the league. They dropped to 2-13 on the season after losing to the Fever, 88-81. Indiana improved to 6-10.

The Fever had won their last two games and were ready to get a three-win streak against the Capital team that couldn't keep up with them. Caitlin Clark wasn't the highest scorer of her team (18 points), but she impacted the game in different ways, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing six assists. She also committed four turnovers, which is actually down from her season average of 5.5.

Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Aliyah Boston led the way for the Fever with 22 points. Kelsey Mitchell also added 22 points and NaLyssa Smith recorded 11.

Trending

On the other end, the Mystics were a two-player show with Ariel Atkins dropping 27 points and Karlie Samuelson adding 16. Stephanie Dolson tried with her 14 points, but they didn't make a difference against the hot Fever team.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Player Stats and Box Score

Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- NaLyssa Smith 11 7 2 1 1 0 3-8 0-2 11 Aliyah Boston 22 8 2 1 1 2 8-11 1-1 2 Kelsey Mitchell 22 3 1 0 0 1 8-11 4-5 3 Kristy Wallace 4 1 3 1 1 1 1-5 0-4 8 Caitlin Clark 18 12 6 4 0 6 6-12 2-6 10 Katie Lou Samuelson 0 3 3 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 -3 Erica Wheeler 9 2 4 0 0 0 4-9 1-2 -4 Lexie Hull 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 -2

Washington Mystics Player Stats and Box Score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Aaliyah Edwards 4 4 1 0 0 0 1-6 0-0 -4 Stefanie Dolson 14 7 3 0 1 0 5-11 4-7 -8 Julie Vanloo 6 3 8 1 0 1 2-10 2-10 -6 Karlie Samuelson 16 3 5 2 0 2 6-9 3-6 -6 Ariel Atkins 27 1 2 1 1 3 10-17 2-8 -11 Myisha Hines-Allen 2 3 2 0 0 1 1-3 0-1 0 Emily Engstler 7 4 2 1 1 0 2-5 0-0 -2 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 3 4 1 0 1 0 1-6 0-2 -1 Jade Melbourne 2 2 2 1 0 1 1-3 0-0 3

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Game Summary

The first half of the Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game ended with the home team leading the scoreboard by three points, 46-43. NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell dropped 11 points apiece, while Aliyah Boston added 10 and Caitlin Clark contributed nine points.

They won the first quarter 21-17, which allowed them to finish this half with the lead despite losing the second quarter 26-25.

Ariel Atkins and Karlie Samuelson put on a show for the Mystics as they had 43 points combined to lead their team in scoring. Other than those two, Stefanie Dolson was the only one who scored more than 10 points with 14.

The Fever once again took off in the third quarter, dominating the Mystics with a 22-16 score. The Mystics attempted a fourth-quarter comeback but the Fever held them off and ultimately got the win at home in a game that looked more favorable for them than the score indicates.

The Mystics ended up winning the final quarter by 22-20, but the game wasn't in doubt despite their late-game efforts. This result gives the Fever their third straight while the Mystics suffered their league-worst 13th defeat of the campaign.