  • "Insane how he never talks about Paige Bueckers like that": WNBA fans raise eyebrows at Dallas Wings coach’s selective rookie praise

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jun 29, 2025 17:56 GMT
Rookie guard Paige Bueckers was absent as the Dallas Wings won against the Washington Mystics 79-71 on Saturday. After the game, Wings coach Chris Koclanes was impressed with Mystics' rookie Sonia Citron.

“She's got it all. Just really impressed with her IQ, and the speed at which she plays, it's just silky smooth,” Koclanes said via Wings reporter Joey Mistretta. “She can score at all three levels. She just plays at her own tempo. She doesn't get sped up and she's able to handle pressure to set up and use screens… They got a really good one in Sonia.”
Coach Koclanes' comments about Citron raised eyebrows on social media. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) accused him of not extending the same compliments to his own rookie star, Paige Bueckers.

Other fans on X shared the same sentiment:

Other fans called for him to be fired by the Wings organization:

Bueckers missed the Mystics game due to a right knee injury. She played in the Wings-Fever game on Friday, where she recorded 27 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks. The Wings lost the game 94-86.

The former UConn star has been on a good run so far for the inconsistent Wings. She is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Wings coach opens up on Paige Bueckers' absence against Washington Mystics

Chris Koclanes explained Paige Bueckers' absence before the game against the Mystics. He described her absence as precautionary and with her long-term health in mind.

"Just precautionary, some soreness," Koclanes said of Bueckers sitting out of the Mystics game, per an X post from Dorothy J. Gentry. "So just doing our due diligence and managing what's best for her long-term health."

In her absence, the Wings returned to their winning ways on their home floor. Fellow rookie, Aziaha James, led with 15 points, five rebounds and one assist, while veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale added 14 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Next for Dallas is another home game against the Phoenix Mercury. The game is scheduled for July 3 at 7 p.m. EST.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
