"Insane how he never talks about Paige Bueckers like that": WNBA fans raise eyebrows at Dallas Wings coach’s selective rookie praise

Rookie guard Paige Bueckers was absent as the Dallas Wings won against the Washington Mystics 79-71 on Saturday. After the game, Wings coach Chris Koclanes was impressed with Mystics' rookie Sonia Citron.
“She's got it all. Just really impressed with her IQ, and the speed at which she plays, it's just silky smooth,” Koclanes said via Wings reporter Joey Mistretta. “She can score at all three levels. She just plays at her own tempo. She doesn't get sped up and she's able to handle pressure to set up and use screens… They got a really good one in Sonia.”
Coach Koclanes' comments about Citron raised eyebrows on social media. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) accused him of not extending the same compliments to his own rookie star, Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers missed the Mystics game due to a right knee injury. She played in the Wings-Fever game on Friday, where she recorded 27 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks. The Wings lost the game 94-86.
The former UConn star has been on a good run so far for the inconsistent Wings. She is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Wings coach opens up on Paige Bueckers' absence against Washington Mystics
Chris Koclanes explained Paige Bueckers' absence before the game against the Mystics. He described her absence as precautionary and with her long-term health in mind.
"Just precautionary, some soreness," Koclanes said of Bueckers sitting out of the Mystics game, per an X post from Dorothy J. Gentry. "So just doing our due diligence and managing what's best for her long-term health."
In her absence, the Wings returned to their winning ways on their home floor. Fellow rookie, Aziaha James, led with 15 points, five rebounds and one assist, while veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale added 14 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Next for Dallas is another home game against the Phoenix Mercury. The game is scheduled for July 3 at 7 p.m. EST.