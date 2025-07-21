Insider believes WNBPA should take cue from US women's soccer by suing their employer with CBA talks at a standstill

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) discussion between the WNBPA and the WNBA on Thursday resulted in a stalemate. Breanna Stewart, a vice president of the union, called it a “wasted” opportunity. Stewart’s comments were in stark contrast to league commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who said the meeting was “a very constructive dialogue.”Journalist Nancy Armour wrote Sunday for USA Today about how the players could end the standstill:“The WNBA and its players will eventually come to an agreement. The league has a choice: Be seen as an equal partner that wanted to do right by the players or as an overlord that had to be dragged kicking and screaming into doing the right thing.“It might want to ask U.S. Soccer which one is better.”The U.S. women’s national soccer team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in 2019 for &quot;institutionalized gender discrimination.&quot; Under the lawsuit, the players wanted equal pay and improved working conditions. In 2022, the two parties agreed to a $22 million settlement.Nneka Ogwumike, the WNBPA president, said the union and the WNBA are on opposing sides about revenue sharing. According to Ogwumike, the players want their “salaries to grow with the business,” as opposed to the “fixed percentage” the league is offering.Players are well aware of the WNBA’s growing business, the biggest reason they opted out of the previous CBA in October. Next year, the 11-year, $2 billion media TV rights will start. Per Nancy Armour, revenue would increase by “more than triple” what the league is getting now.The WNBPA is also looking to get a piece of the expansion fees. Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029) and Philadelphia (2030) will reportedly pay $250 million each to join the league.If a standstill continues, the union could follow the same route the USWNT took in 2019.WNBPA members react to the WNBA’s CBA proposalThe players were reportedly advised not to make comments about the WNBPA’s meeting with the WNBA. Still, the recommendation did not stop Breanna Stewart from making her feelings known.Chicago Sky star Angel Reese tossed in her thoughts on Friday about the negotiations:&quot;It was an eye-opener for me ... hearing the language of things, not things that I was happy to hear. It was disrespectful ... the proposal that we were sent back.&quot;All-Star Satou Sabally, who could not play due to an injured ankle, talked to reporters about the same topic. Here’s what she had to say when asked to comment:“We got a proposal from the league, which was a slap in the face.”The WNBPA is doubling down on its CBA stance. How the WNBA responds could determine if a lockout happens or not.