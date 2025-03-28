Insider drops bombshell about Paige Bueckers' WNBA Draft decision

Just as the Dallas Wings won the WNBA lottery, rumors and speculation surrounded Paige Bueckers as the clear-cut favorite to become the league's 2025 No. 1 overall pick. A UConn Huskies legend, Bueckers was pondering options for the future, including a shocking return to Connecticut.

Former player-turned-analyst Rebecca Lobo believes Bueckers is WNBA-bound after her participation in the 2025 NCAA women's tournament ends.

"Paige Bueckers confirmed to us today that she will enter the 2025 @WNBA Draft. (Some had suggested she would not declare, play in Unrivaled, and then declare in 2026.)"

The senior guard aims to close her collegiate career with a national championship. Her next test is a Sweet 16 matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Bueckers - who averages 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game and shoots 54.2 percent from the field - was expected to have a last dance with JuJu Watkins in a potential Elite Eight matchup until the USC Trojans guard went down with an injury.

UConn remains a strong candidate to win the championship this season and a victory tomorrow will bring the team closer to the big goal. Once the tournament ends, Paige Bueckers can focus all her attention on the next chapter of her basketball journey.

WNBA GM voices concern about Paige Bueckers

As great as she is, Paige Bueckers still has work to do to become a star at the highest level of basketball. During an interview with The Athletic shared on Tuesday, a WNBA general manager spoke about one of her only flaws.

"My only concerns with Paige are physical," the general manager said. "If she can stay healthy, I think she’s an All-Star level talent."

Bueckers suffered a torn meniscus in her sophomore season and couldn't play the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL. If her body stops bothering her, Bueckers should be one of the faces of the league.

"She scores at all three levels. She’s big and tall and long enough to survive defensively. I think her offense is better than her defense, but it’s hard to find things not to like about Paige," the general manager said.

The Wings already have a star in Arike Ogunbowale and added veterans such as NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington this offseason. Bueckers will land in a favorable situation to start her career.

