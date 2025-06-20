Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight? Latest on 3x MVP's status vs. Seattle Storm 

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Seattle Storm. Wilson was placed under the concussion protocol following the Aces-Sparks game on June 11. She has missed three straight games against the Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx.

Wilson has been crucial for the Aces this season, averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. She is also shooting 43.3%. While still stellar, her production has fallen off in comparison to her 2024 MVP campaign. Wilson made 38 appearances last season, recording 26.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg and 2.3 apg.

The injuries and the fall-off in her numbers have caused trouble for the Las Vegas Aces, who are eighth (5-6) in the standings. Heading into Friday’s game, the team is on a two-game losing streak, which includes Sunday’s double-digit loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

This will be the third Aces-Storm matchup of the 2025 WNBA season. So far, both teams have won a game each. Seattle dominated Las Vegas, winning 102-82, during their first game on May 25. Wilson had a rough night, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Their second game on June 1 was won by the Aces, 75-70. The reigning MVP put on a solid performance with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks. If she's available, the Aces will expect a similar performance out of Wilson on Friday.

With A'ja Wilson out, Las Vegas Aces have relied on Jackie Young

With A'ja Wilson out for the past three games, the Las Vegas Aces have hung their hopes on Jackie Young. The Notre Dame alum has been solid this season, averaging 18.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.5 apg. She recorded 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 97-89 loss to the Sparks on June 11.

Young followed this up with 28 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals against the Dallas Wings on June 13.

However, her last two games have been rough as she has struggled to find her shot, shooting just 25%. The Las Vegas Aces will need Young to be much better if Wilson doesn’t return against the Seattle Storm on Friday.

