Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight against Phoenix Mercury? Latest on Las Vegas Aces star's status for 2025 WNBA preseason game (May 6)

Excitement is building up across the WNBA landscape as fans eagerly anticipate A'ja Wilson's return to the basketball court. The Las Vegas Aces are set to face off against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday at home in their preseason matchup.

Wilson was named to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team and is the reigning Most Valuable Player, winning the award unanimously last season. She became one of only two players to have achieved a unanimous vote in the league's history, giving fans another reason to be excited about seeing her play tonight.

Moreover, fans will also see A'ja Wilson rock her new Nike A'One sneakers on the court during the game.

Since being selected by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 WNBA draft, the 28-year-old veteran has come a long way in the league. She won the Rookie of the Year award in her first season and went on to lead the team to two championships in 2022 and 2023. She also became the first player ever to score 1,000 points in a single season.

Ahead of the matchup, the only players ruled out for the Aces are Dana Evans (left knee), Megan Gustafson (lower left leg), and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy). This means A'ja Wilson will be in action on the court against the Mercury.

Heading into her eighth year in the league, A'ja Wilson will hope to help secure a positive result against a Phoenix Mercury team that has undergone significant roster changes in the offseason. The Mercury saw franchise icon Diana Taurasi retire at the end of last season, while superstar Brittney Griner departed as well.

Meanwhile, the Aces will look to take advantage of this game and build team chemistry ahead of their season opener against the New York Liberty on May 17. To do so, they will need to rely on A'ja Wilson's experience and leadership to foster cohesion on the floor.

Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury preseason game will take place on Tuesday, May 6, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PT).

Furthermore, the Aces vs. Mercury matchup will be broadcast live on The Spot - Vegas 34 and Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also stream the game live on WNBA League Pass (although regional restrictions apply).

