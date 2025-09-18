  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight against Storm? Aces insider confirms superstar's status amid concerns (Sep. 18)

Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight against Storm? Aces insider confirms superstar's status amid concerns (Sep. 18)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 12:30 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Game Two - Source: Getty
Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight against Storm? Aces insider confirms superstar's status amid concerns (Sep. 18). (Image Source: Getty)

A'ja Wilson will suit up for the Las Vegas Aces and lead the team’s charge against the Seattle Storm in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday. Some fans had expressed concerns about the three-time MVP’s health ahead of the blockbuster matchup, but those doubts were put to rest on Wednesday.

Ad

Wilson was not listed on the Aces’ injury report, nor was any other Las Vegas player. Aces reporter Callie Fin shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), delivering the best possible news for fans.

"No injuries listed on the Aces’ status report for Game 3 vs. the Seattle Storm," Fin tweeted. "Would guess that bodes well amid concerns I’ve seen from fans surrounding A’ja Wilson’s availability."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

A'ja Wilson played nearly the entire Game 2, but despite her best efforts, the Aces suffered an 86-83 defeat. The loss ended Las Vegas' 17-game winning streak and left the franchise one win away from the semifinals, and one loss away from elimination.

Wilson delivered an efficient all-around performance in Game 2, posting 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7 of 12 from the floor, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc.

Ad
Ad

Another strong showing can be expected from the MVP candidate in Game 3, but for the Aces to advance, the rest of the squad will need to step up and complement their superstar.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm?

The Game 3 between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm will take place on Thursday, Sep. 18, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tip off is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

ESPN will telecast Game 3 between the Aces and Storm. Live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications