Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight against Storm? Aces insider confirms superstar's status amid concerns (Sep. 18)

A'ja Wilson will suit up for the Las Vegas Aces and lead the team’s charge against the Seattle Storm in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday. Some fans had expressed concerns about the three-time MVP’s health ahead of the blockbuster matchup, but those doubts were put to rest on Wednesday.Wilson was not listed on the Aces’ injury report, nor was any other Las Vegas player. Aces reporter Callie Fin shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), delivering the best possible news for fans.&quot;No injuries listed on the Aces’ status report for Game 3 vs. the Seattle Storm,&quot; Fin tweeted. &quot;Would guess that bodes well amid concerns I’ve seen from fans surrounding A’ja Wilson’s availability.&quot;A'ja Wilson played nearly the entire Game 2, but despite her best efforts, the Aces suffered an 86-83 defeat. The loss ended Las Vegas' 17-game winning streak and left the franchise one win away from the semifinals, and one loss away from elimination.Wilson delivered an efficient all-around performance in Game 2, posting 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7 of 12 from the floor, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc.Another strong showing can be expected from the MVP candidate in Game 3, but for the Aces to advance, the rest of the squad will need to step up and complement their superstar.How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm?The Game 3 between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm will take place on Thursday, Sep. 18, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tip off is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).ESPN will telecast Game 3 between the Aces and Storm. Live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).