Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight against Valkyries? Latest on Aces superstar's status for WNBA game (July 12)

The Las Vegas Aces will host fellow Western Conference rivals Golden State Valkyries at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday. Although the game promises to be an entertaining one, Aces superstar A'ja Wilson's availability remains questionable.

According to an injury report from ESPN, Wilson will continue to be under observation for her wrist injury, and her availability will be a game-time decision. Sustaining it during a game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, Wilson subsequently missed the Aces' next game against the Mystics.

The injury occurred after Wilson endured an awkward fall in the second quarter at the Barclays Center, causing her to leave the court with 2:22 minutes remaining. After her exit, the Aces struggled against the reigning champions and suffered a 87-78 loss.

In the following game at the Eagle Bank Arena, Wilson was spotted wearing a wrist cast and didn't feature in the game. The Aces ended up suffering back-to-back defeats in her absence, losing 70-68 to the Mystics.

The center has reportedly suffered a sprain in her wrist and could miss her second game in a row. Although listed as questionable, the nature of her fall and the cast suggest a serious injury. If Wilson continues to miss out, the minutes will be shared between Kiah Sokes and NaLyssa Smith.

This will be the Aces' first home game in five games, and they will host a resilient Valkyries who sit sixth in the standings.

Candace Parker praises "generational talent" A'ja Wilson, explaining what it truly means to earn that title

Although younger audiences continue to debate over Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the WNBA has seen some tremendously talented individuals in its history. Three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker is among them and recently shared her list of "generational players" in the league.

During an appearance on Jemele Hill's podcast "Spolitics," Parker opened up on generational talents that have graced the court in the WNBA, which included A'ja Wilson.

"When you are a generational talent, and I say that in Diana (Taurasi), Maya (Moore), myself, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, you're going to experience the physicality. The scouting report is to stop you, and a lot of it is to be physical and take a couple of extra licks from people," she explained. (From 22:16 onwards)

Candace Parker spent a season up close with A'ja Wilson and won the WNBA title together in 2021.

