Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight against the Washington Mystics? Latest on Aces star (July 10)

On Tuesday, A'ja Wilson had a nasty fall in the second quarter of the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty matchup. The wrist injury that Wilson sustained from this fall ended up sidelining her for the rest of the game (which turned out to be an 87-78 loss for Las Vegas).

Since then, Aces fans have been wondering if the reigning MVP will see action on Thursday against the Washington Mystics. As per a Tweet by Aces beat reporter Callie Fin, Wilson's availability for this game is less than certain.

"A’ja Wilson is listed as QUESTIONABLE on the Aces’ injury report for tomorrow’s game at the Washington Mystics," Fin tweeted.

Wilson appeared to have injured her wrist on Tuesday after going for a layup against the Liberty's Leonie Fiebich in the middle of the second quarter. Fiebich was called for a foul as the Aces star came crashing down on her arm and wrist.

Wilson later confirmed reports that she would be undergoing an MRI following this nasty fall inside Barclays Center. In a post on X after her MRI scan, Wilson assured her supporters that "we are gonna be alright."

If Wilson goes on to miss this game, it will be her fourth DNP this season. This, however, would be a rather inopportune time for the Aces (9-10) to be missing their MVP as the team attempts to climb back to .500.

Though Las Vegas is equipped with scorers to keep their offense humming, the leadership and the well-rounded contributions of Wilson (20.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.7 spg, 2.4 bpg) would surely be missed.

A'ja Wilson joins Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu opposite Napheesa Collier's team in 2025 All-Star Game

Wilson's fanbase, of course, is also hoping that their favorite player will recuperate in time for next Saturday's All-Star Game.

On Wednesday, the Aces star got to find out which All-Star team she'll be joining this year. After taking Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, team captain Caitlin Clark selected Wilson.

Along with Boston, Wilson will be joined by Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally in the starting frontcourt for Team Clark, which goes up against the likes of Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, and team captain Napheesa Collier on July 19.

